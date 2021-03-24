Bihar Board Results 2021: BSEB to declare Class 12 results soon, check details here

New Delhi: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) 12th result 2021 is likely to be released before Holi.

The Class 12 final exam result date and time will be announced on the official Twitter page of BSEB. Students who appeared for the finals should keep a watch on the account and also check the official websites biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com for the results.

As per BSEB, the final exams were conducted at 1,473 exam centres from February 1 to 13. More than 13 lakh students filled up exam forms in 2021.

Follow the steps to check results:

1. Visit the official website of the Bihar Board, once results are announced.

2. Click on the result link

3. Enter your credentials to log in.

4. Check the results and download for future references.

As per reports, the state board completed the checking of its examination answer sheet by March 19, 2021.

In 2020, the results were announced on March 24 in the evening.

