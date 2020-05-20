Bihar Board results unlikely on May 20; click to know how to check on mobile phones

New Delhi: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 results are unlikely to be announced today (May 20). Students who appeared in the BSEB's Class 10th exams would be able to check their results on the Bihar board's official websites.

Students can also view their results on mobile phones by clicking on these links - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboard.ac.in.

The students of the Bihar Board can check their Class 10 results by logging in at either of the official websites by filling in their admit card details.

To view your report card, click on the 'Results' tab after visiting the home page. Then tap on Class X Matriculation results and select your particular stream and click on 'Result.'

A new page will appear where you have to provide your credentials and then enter the captcha text. You can then check and download your scoresheet.

Students can also check results through SMS besides the official websites.

To check your results through SMS, go to your message box and type a new message - BSEB10 -space- ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263. Make sure you enter space between BSEB and your Roll Number.

The Bihar Board Class 10 examination 2020 was held between February 17 and February 24 and reportedly around 15 lakh students had appeared for the exam this year.

Although the evaluation process got delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but commenced on May 6 and concluded last week.