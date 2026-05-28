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NewsIndiaBihar boat tragedy: 2 Dead, 5 missing after passenger vessel capsizes in Samastipur over strong winds
BIHAR BOAT CAPSIZE

Bihar boat tragedy: 2 Dead, 5 missing after passenger vessel capsizes in Samastipur over strong winds

A boat carrying 14 workers capsized near Sultanpur Diara in Bihar's Samastipur district due to strong winds. 7 rescued, 2 dead, and a joint search is underway for 5 missing.  

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 28, 2026, 11:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Bihar boat tragedy: 2 Dead, 5 missing after passenger vessel capsizes in Samastipur over strong windsBihar boat tragedy: 2 Dead, 5 missing after passenger vessel capsizes in Samastipur. (PHOTO: IANS)

A tragic accident occurred early Thursday morning near Sultanpur Diara in the Mohiuddinnagar block of Bihar's Samastipur district, where a boat carrying 14 people capsized. The incident has resulted in at least two confirmed fatalities, while a massive search operation is underway to locate five missing individuals.  

 

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