NewsIndiaBihar boat tragedy: 2 Dead, 5 missing after passenger vessel capsizes in Samastipur over strong winds
Bihar boat tragedy: 2 Dead, 5 missing after passenger vessel capsizes in Samastipur over strong winds
A boat carrying 14 workers capsized near Sultanpur Diara in Bihar's Samastipur district due to strong winds. 7 rescued, 2 dead, and a joint search is underway for 5 missing.
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A tragic accident occurred early Thursday morning near Sultanpur Diara in the Mohiuddinnagar block of Bihar's Samastipur district, where a boat carrying 14 people capsized. The incident has resulted in at least two confirmed fatalities, while a massive search operation is underway to locate five missing individuals.
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