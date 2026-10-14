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Bihar boat tragedy: Death toll rises to 13, seven rescued; PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased

Thirteen children aged 15 or below died after a boat capsized in Bihar’s Vaishali district, prompting the Centre and state government to announce financial assistance for the victims’ families and the injured.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 06:24 AM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 06:24 AM IST
Bihar boat tragedy: Death toll rises to 13, seven rescued; PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased
Image Credit: IANS

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Bihar boat tragedy: Death toll rises to 13, seven rescued; PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased
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