Bihar: BPSC 67th Admit Card 2022 RELEASED at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Direct link to download here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released admit cards for the BPSC 67th CCE re-exam, scroll down for the direct link to download admit card.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 04:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Bihar: BPSC 67th Admit Card 2022 RELEASED at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Direct link to download here

Bihar: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released admit cards for the 67th Combined Competitive Examination (Preliminary) re-examination or BPSC 67th CCE re-exam. Candidates can download the BPSC 67th Admit Card through the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Previously, the examination was scheduled for September 21 and admit cards for it were scheduled to be released on September 14. However, the commission later informed that the examination has been postponed till September 30.

Direct link to download admit card here

BPSC 67th Admit Card 2022: Here's How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of BPSC- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Now check the notification bar and tap on the Admit Card tab.

Step 3: Fill your login credentials, like ID & password and then sign in.

Step 4: A hall ticket consisting of 67th BPSC prelims exam details & instructions will show on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the 67th BPSC  admit card  for further use and references.

BPSC 67th prelims exam  which was earlier suppose to be conducted on September 21, will now be conducted on  September 30. The exam will be conducted from 12 pm to 2 pm. Candidates will have to reach the centre at 11 am.

As the exam is being conducted in two dates, BPSC will release the BPSC 67th prelims result 2022 on the basis of the Equipercentile Equating Technique.

BiharBPSC Exam 2022Bihar PSC 2022BPSC admit card 2022Bpsc 67 Prelims Admit CardBpsc 67th Prelims Re ExamBihar Public Service Commissionadmit cardBPSC

