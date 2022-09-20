Bihar: BPSC 67th Admit Card 2022 to release TODAY at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Here's how to download

Bihar: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will issue admit cards for the 67th Combined Competitive Examination (Preliminary) re-examination or BPSC 67th CCE re-exam today, September 20. Once published, candidates can download it from bpsc.bih.nic.in or on onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Previously, the examination was scheduled for September 21 and admit cards for it were scheduled to be released on September 14. However, the commission later informed that the examination has been postponed till September 30 and admit cards will be released on September 20.

BPSC 67th Admit Card 2022: Here's How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of BPSC- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Now check the notification bar and tap on the Admit Card tab.

Step 3: Fill your login credentials, like ID & password and then sign in.

Step 4: A hall ticket consisting of 67th BPSC prelims exam details & instructions will show on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the 67th BPSC admit card for further use and references.

BPSC 67th prelims exam which was earlier suppose to be conducted on September 21, will now be conducted on September 30. The exam will be conducted from 12 pm to 2 pm. Candidates will have to reach the centre at 11 am.

As the exam is being conducted in two dates, BPSC will release the BPSC 67th prelims result 2022 on the basis of the Equipercentile Equating Technique.