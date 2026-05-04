Bihar bridge collapse: Major tragedy averted as section of Vikramshila setu falls in Bhagalpur, traffic suspended

Patna: A portion of the Vikramshila Setu in Bihar's Bhagalpur district has collapsed, disrupting connectivity and causing difficulties to the general public. The Vikramshila Setu serves as a crucial link between Bhagalpur and Naugachhia, connecting North and South Bihar.

According to an official, following subsidence in the approach section on the Bhagalpur side, a stretch of nearly 33 meters of the bridge gave way and fell into the Ganga River.

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The incident occurred at around 12.50 a.m. on Monday, when a large slab near Pillar Number 133 suddenly collapsed into the river.

The sudden structural failure created panic in the area and brought traffic to a complete halt.

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A major tragedy was narrowly averted due to the alertness of police personnel and administrative officials present at the site.

Several vehicles were reportedly on the bridge at the time but were quickly moved to safety before the collapse. Upon receiving information, Bhagalpur District Magistrate Naval Kishore Chaudhary rushed to the spot and assessed the situation.

He stated that, in the interest of public safety, all vehicular movement across the bridge has been completely suspended. Barricades have been installed at both ends, and a team of technical experts has been called in to inspect the damage.

Senior Superintendent of Police Pramod Yadav confirmed that traffic is being diverted through alternative routes.

The administration is closely monitoring the situation and has urged the public to avoid rumours and strictly follow designated diversions.

With the closure of the bridge, commuters travelling between Bhagalpur, Naugachhia, and the Seemanchal region will now have to take longer routes via Munger and Sultanganj.

The Vikramshila Setu is a lifeline for the region, and its closure is expected to severely impact daily commuting as well as commercial activities across the area.

The collapse of the important link has once again raised serious concerns over infrastructure safety in the state.