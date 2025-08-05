Bihar Cabinet Clears 36 Key Proposals Ahead Of 2025 Polls

As the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections draw near, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s government has cleared 36 important proposals to improve basic services like education, transport, health, and welfare. In a cabinet meeting held on Monday, major steps were taken to improve people’s lives seen by many as part of the government’s effort to reach out to voters before the elections.

Support for Teachers and School Staff

In a big move for education, the government has doubled the monthly payment of physical education and health instructors in middle schools from ₹8,000 to ₹16,000. Their yearly raise has also been increased. Honorariums (payments) for cooks and night guards in schools will also go up, which will help many low-income families.

The state has approved a new system to make school teacher appointments and transfers smoother and more transparent. Plus, 151 new teaching posts have been added at Munger University to improve higher education in the state, reportedly.

More Buses to Improve Travel

To make travel easier, especially between states, the government has approved 200 new AC and non-AC buses under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. Private operators will get financial support based on how many passengers they carry.

Over ₹36 crore will be spent over the next five years, with some money already set aside for 2025–26. This move will help thousands who travel for work, study, or family visits.

Better Pay for Health Workers

Health workers who serve in villages and small towns are also getting a raise. ASHA workers and their helpers will now get ₹3,000 per month — ₹2,000 more than before. Mamta workers, who help during childbirth, will now get ₹600 per delivery instead of ₹300. These workers play a big role in public health, and this raise is seen as a much-needed boost before the elections.

High-Tech Election Setup

With elections approaching, the government is making voting more secure and transparent. It will set up live video streaming (webcasting) at all 90,712 polling stations using two cameras at each booth. The total cost for this is over ₹154 crore. Real-time monitoring will also happen at check posts and counting centers, reports suggest.

Why Now?

While the government says these are normal decisions, the timing clearly shows they are part of a bigger plan to gain public support. These steps touch the most important parts of daily life — schools, roads, buses, health, and elections. By improving pay for workers, adding buses, and making voting safer, the Nitish Kumar government is trying to show that it cares about people’s needs.

As the state gets ready to vote in 2025, these new moves could make a big difference not just in government plans, but in how people feel about their leaders.