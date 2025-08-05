Advertisement
BIHAR CABINET DECISIONS 2025

Bihar Cabinet Clears 36 Proposals: Physical Teachers' Pay Doubled, Domicile Policy Approved

In a major cabinet meeting, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar approved 36 key proposals, including a salary hike for physical education teachers, night watchmen, and cooks, along with the implementation of a domicile policy in teacher recruitment to prioritise local candidates. Scroll down to check more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2025, 02:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bihar Cabinet Clears 36 Proposals: Physical Teachers' Pay Doubled, Domicile Policy Approved

Patna: Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister of Bihar has approved the 36 major proposals in a key cabinet meeting which took place on Tuesday. Several significant decisions focused on education and administrative reforms were made. Among the most impactful announcements was the substantial hike in honorarium for physical education teachers across the state- their monthly pay has been doubled from Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 16,000. Additionally, the cabinet also approved a pay raise for night watchmen and cooks to help improve their income and support their livelihood.

Apart from this, the cabinet also approved the implementation of the domicile policy in teacher recruitment in Bihar. In this policy, students who have passed their Class 10 and 12 from Bihar will be given priority. Out of 100 per cent of school teacher recruitments in the state, 84.4 per cent of the seats will be reserved for candidates from Bihar. The remaining 16 per cent will be open to applicants from both within and outside the state.

