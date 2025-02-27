Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Ministers Get New Portfolios – See Who Got What In Key Rejig Ahead Of Polls

Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Following the expansion of the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar cabinet, the portfolios were allocated on Thursday. Bihar Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha have been given charges of the Finance and Commercial Taxes Department, the Department of Agriculture, and the Department of Mines and Minerals.

Bihar Cabinet expansion | Finance and Commercial Tax Department to Samrat Choudhary. Agriculture, Mines and Geology Department to Vijay Kumar Sinha. Cooperative Department to Prem Kumar. Information and Technology Department to Krishna Kumar Mantu. Urban Development and Housing… pic.twitter.com/jlGIq0vuyn February 27, 2025

The latest expansion of the state cabinet came months ahead of the Assembly polls in Bihar which are slated to be held later this year.

Here’s A Look At Which Department Have Been Allotted To Whom

1. Samrat Choudhary - Finance and Commercial Taxes Department

2. Vijay Kumar Sinha - Department of Agriculture, Department of Mines and Minerals

3. Prem Kumar - Department of Cooperation

4. Renu Devi - Department of Animal and Fisheries Resources

5, Mangal Pandey - Department of Health and Department of Law

6. Neeraj Kumar Bablu - Department of Public Health and Control

7. Nitish Mishra- Industries Department

8. Nitin Navin- Road Construction Department

9. Janak Ram - Scheduled Castes and Tribes Department

10. Hari Sahni- Backward and Very Backward Classes Welfare Department

11. Krishnanandan Paswan- Department of Sugarcane Industry

12. Kedar Gupta- Panchayati Raj Department

13. Surendra Mehta- Sports Department

14. Santosh Singh- Department of Labor Resources

15. Sanjay Sarawagi- Department of Revenue and Land Reforms

16. Sunil Kumar- Department of Environment and Climate Change

17. Raju Kumar Singh- Department of Tourism

18. Moti Lal Prasad - Art Culture and Youth Department

19. Jivesh Kumar Mishra - Department of Urban Development and Housing

20. Vijay Kumar Mandal - Disaster Management Department

21. Mantu Singh- Department of Information Technology

22. Santosh Suman - Department of Minor Water Resources

As Bihar gears up for assembly polls later this year, Nitish Kumar on Wednesday expanded his cabinet with seven Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs taking oath as ministers. Sanjay Saraogi, Sunil Kumar, Jibesh Mishra, Krishna Kumar Mantoo, Motilal Prasad, Vijay Kumar Mandal and Raju Kumar Singh took oath as ministers, as reported by ANI.

Bihar Deputy Chief Parliament, Samrat Chaudhary, congratulated the newly-inducted ministers and said they will work for Bihar's development. "I congratulate all seven ministers who will work for the development of Bihar under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar," Chaudhary said. Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal said that both the government and the people will benefit from the experience of new members of the cabinet.

"Those who have been made ministers today have a long experience and both the government and the public will benefit from it," Jaiswal said. Earlier, Dilip Jaiswal had announced his resignation as a minister citing the party's 'One Person, One Post' norm.

"I am going to resign from the post of Revenue Minister. 'One person, one post' is the principle on which the party works. I am thankful that the central leadership has given me the responsibility of the party's state unit," Jaiswal told ANI. Jaiswal was appointed Bihar BJP chief on January 18 this year.

Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, on Tuesday urged the people of the tate to support his father in the assembly elections due later this year. "I urge the people of Bihar to vote for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as he has done a lot of development in the state. Last time, people gave 43 seats. They should ensure that we win more seats in the elections so that we can continue the pace of development," Nishant Kumar said.

He urged JD(U) workers to take Nitish Kumar's policies and achievements from the past 19 years to the people of Bihar. Assembly elections in Bihar are likely to be held in October-November this year.

(With agency Inputs)