Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3045369https://zeenews.india.com/india/bihar-cabinet-expansion-who-is-shweta-gupta-a-surprising-debut-from-jdu-alongside-nishant-kumar-3045369.html
NewsIndiaBihar Cabinet Expansion: Who is Shweta Gupta? A surprising debut from JDU alongside Nishant Kumar
SHWETA GUPTA

Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Who is Shweta Gupta? A surprising debut from JDU alongside Nishant Kumar

Bihar's new minister, Shweta Gupta: Shweta Gupta is a 44-year-old postgraduate doctor originally from Sitamarhi, who built a solid reputation in the medical community across both Sitamarhi and Shivhar before stepping into politics. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 07, 2026, 01:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Who is Shweta Gupta? A surprising debut from JDU alongside Nishant KumarPhoto Credit: ANI

Bihar's new minister, Shweta Gupta: When the Bihar cabinet was expanded on Thursday at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, most eyes were on Nishant Kumar, the son of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, taking his first steps into active politics. But alongside him, a relatively lesser-known name quietly made her ministerial debut Dr Shweta Gupta, JDU MLA from Shivhar, a doctor by profession who had never contested an election before 2025. Thirty-two ministers in total took the oath of office and secrecy in Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary's expanded cabinet, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Fifteen ministers were appointed from the BJP quota and thirteen from the JDU quota.

Who Is Shweta Gupta?

Shweta Gupta is a 44-year-old postgraduate doctor originally from Sitamarhi, who built a solid reputation in the medical community across both Sitamarhi and Shivhar before stepping into politics. She was previously associated with the BJP at a local level before the JDU expressed confidence in her and handed her the Shivhar ticket for the 2025 assembly elections, a seat that required some internal rearrangement to make available.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The JDU moved its sitting MLA Chetan Anand from Shivhar to Nabinagar in Aurangabad to create space for Gupta. She repaid that confidence comprehensively, defeating RJD's Navneet Kumar by a commanding margin of 31,398 votes in her electoral debut. No criminal cases are registered against her.

According to her election affidavit, Gupta's total assets stand at approximately Rs 28.4 crore, comprising movable assets of Rs 6.6 crore and immovable assets of Rs 21.8 crore. Her annual income is approximately Rs 74.4 lakh, and she carries liabilities of Rs 4.1 crore. Her husband, Dr Varun Kumar, is also a physician in Sitamarhi, and the family runs several businesses including hospitals, schools and restaurants.

The Wider Cabinet

Beyond Gupta and Nishant Kumar, several other new faces received their first ministerial opportunity on Thursday. From the BJP, Mithilesh Tiwari and Nand Kishore were among four first-time ministers. Sanjay Singh and Sanjay Paswan were inducted from LJP (Ram Vilas), Santosh Suman from Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM, and Deepak Prakash, son of Upendra Kushwaha, from the Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The full list of JDU ministers sworn in on Thursday includes Nishant Kumar, Shrawan Kumar, Madan Sahni, Lesi Singh, Shweta Gupta, Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha, Damodar Rawat, Bulo Mandal, Sunil Kumar, Sheela Mandal, Ratnesh Sada, Jama Khan and Ashok Chaudhary.

The expansion follows the NDA's landslide victory in the Bihar assembly elections, in which the alliance won 202 of the 243 seats. Samrat Choudhary was sworn in as Bihar's first BJP Chief Minister last month, with Thursday's ceremony completing the full formation of his cabinet.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Chandranath Rath
Who was Chandranath Rath? Suvendu Adhikari's trusted aide brutally executed
bjp suvendu adhikari
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s personal assistant shot dead in Kolkata
US-Iran war
US disables Iranian-flagged tanker breaching blockade in Gulf of Oman
Narco terror case
SIA Kashmir attach Kupwara property of LeT terrorist in narcotic crackdown
J&K Govt
Grand mufti of J&K issues fatwa against drug trafficking; calls for boycott
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026
West Bengal Election row: Mamata Banerjee to challenge 2026 mandate in SC
Value 360 Communications
Value 360 Communications Rs 41.69-crore IPO closes with 1.19x subscription
Urea scam
Subsidised urea meant for fields diverted to plywood factories
2026 assembly election result
National parties tighten grip as regional giants struggle to hold ground
Thalapathy Vijay
RB Choudary death: TVK chief Vijay pays final respects