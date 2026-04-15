Bihar Cabinet Portfolio Allocation: CM Samrat Choudhary keeps 29 departments; Dy CMs Vijay Kumar gets education, Bijendra Prasad finance

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday allocated portfolios to the ministers. While CM Chouhdary kept 29 departments with himself, he gave 10 to Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Choudhary and eight to Deputy CM Bijendra Prasad. Notably, the names of the ministers are yet to be announced. Choudhary became Bihar's 24th and BJP's first Chief Minister in Bihar on Tuesday, after Nitish Kumar resigned from the post following his election to the Rajya Sabha.

Samrat Choudhary has kept 29 departments. These departments are General Administration, Home, Cabinet Secretariat, Vigilance, Election, Revenue & Land Reforms, Food & Consumer Protection, Urban Development & Housing, Health, Law, Industries, Road Construction, Agriculture, Minor Water Resources, Labour Resources & Migrant Workers Welfare, Youth, Employment & Skill Development, Tourism, Art & Culture, Animal & Fisheries Resources, Disaster Management, Backward & Extremely Backward Class Welfare, Scheduled Caste & Scheduled Tribe Welfare, Information Technology, Sports, Cooperative, Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Sugarcane Industry, Public Grievance Redressal, Panchayati Raj, and any other departments not allocated to anyone.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary has got Water Resources, Parliamentary Affairs, Information & Public Relations, Building Construction, Minority Welfare, Education, Science, Technology & Technical Education, Rural Development, Transport and Higher Education.

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Deputy Chief Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav has been given Energy, Planning & Development Finance, Commercial Taxes & Excise (Revenue-related) Registration, Commercial Taxes Rationing / Supply Consumer Protection, and Rural Works.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt greetings to Samrat Chaudhary upon taking the oath as the Bihar Chief Minister, succeeding Nitish Kumar. Taking it on X, he said that Choudhary's excellence, enthusiasm, and experience will benefit the state and drive it towards development.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Samrat Chaudhary on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar! His energy, dedication to public service, and grassroots experience will prove extremely beneficial for the state. I am fully confident that under his capable leadership, while fulfilling the aspirations of the people, Bihar will touch new heights of all-round development," he wrote.

PM Modi also congratulated Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav on assuming charge as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar.

Notably, Bihar can have a total of 36 ministers including the CM and the Deputy CMs. There are scope for 33 more inductions with the Cabinet expansion, which is likely to take place over the next few days.