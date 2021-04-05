Bihar class 10th result declared, these many students appeared in matric exam

Bihar Board BSEB result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB class 10th results is now available on Bihar Board’s official website.

The Bihar Board Matric result 2021 has been announced by Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary in a press conference.

Over 16.8 lakh candidates were enrolled for the class 10 BSEB examinations, who will now be able to check their scores on- biharboardonline.com.

The matric exam result will also be available at the websites– biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online.

Students are advised to not panic and keep their credentials, like roll number and admit card handy before opening the official website. Due to heavy traffic, the BSEB website might be unavailable for sometime, but candidates can get through after refreshing the page.

ALSO READ: BSEB Bihar Board Matric result 2021 to be announced today, know how to check on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Meanwhile, the official website of Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in was down two hours ahead of the declaration of the class 10th result on Monday (April 5).

The candidates should note that due to the COVID-19 situation, schools will not release any offline results list. Students will have to check the results at the official websites only.

ALSO READ: Bihar BSEB 10th result 2021: Board completes topper verification process; latest updates here

Here’s how candidates can download their scoresheet:

Visit the official website of Bihar Board- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, bsebonline.in or biharboardonline.com

Go to result sections on the homepage

Click on the Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 link

Enter the credentials required and log in

Check and download Bihar Board 10th Result 2021

Take print of Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 for future reference