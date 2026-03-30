Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and BJP chief Nitin Nabin resign from state legislature ahead of Rajya Sabha entry

Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar resigned from his membership of the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC).

Nitish Kumar, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha earlier this month, resigned from the state legislature as part of his transition, marking a notable political development in the state.

On March 5, the 75-year-old penned a heartfelt message announcing his decision. He expressed his long-held aspiration to serve in both Houses of the Bihar Legislature as well as in Parliament. Reaffirming his commitment to building a “developed Bihar,” he also pledged his cooperation and guidance to the new government. The National Democratic Alliance welcomed his decision and praised his return to parliamentary politics.

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A week earlier, Nitish Kumar was unanimously elected president of the Janata Dal (United), with no other candidate contesting the post. His political career reflects exceptional skill in coalition management, marked by several significant ideological shifts.

Beginning as an MLA in 1985 and later serving as a Union Minister in the government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he first became Chief Minister of Bihar in 2005 as a key figure in the National Democratic Alliance.

Since 2013, however, Nitish Kumar’s tenure has been marked by frequent shifts in alliances, alternating between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Mahagathbandhan (comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Indian National Congress) in 2013, 2017, 2022, and 2024. Despite these repeated realignments, his political longevity remains unmatched; most recently, he secured a fifth decisive electoral victory in 2025 and was sworn in as Chief Minister for a record tenth term.

His move to the Rajya Sabha could significantly alter Bihar’s political dynamics, potentially increasing the BJP’s influence in the state and paving the way for new leadership in Patna.

Meanwhile, BJP National President Nitin Nabin has also resigned from the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Monday (March 30, 2026), two weeks after being elected to the Rajya Sabha. His resignation from the Bankipur seat was submitted to Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar by state BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi.

In a post on X earlier today, Nitin Nabin said, “Today, I am resigning from the post of elected member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly from the Bankipur constituency.”

“Over the past 20 years, I have continuously strived to nurture and develop this constituency, built by my late father, Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha, with dedication. I have always worked with complete commitment towards the development of my constituency and the State of Bihar.”

Nabin said that he would continue to work for the development of the Bankipur constituency and Bihar in the “new role” assigned to him by the party.