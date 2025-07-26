Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Hikes Journalists' Pension To ₹15K, Dependents ₹10K

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a substantial increase in the monthly pension provided to journalists under the Bihar Patrakar Pension Samman Yojana, a move widely seen as a significant step toward improving the welfare of the media community in the state.

In a tweet shared, Chief Minister stated that the state government has issued instructions to the concerned department to raise the monthly pension amount for eligible retired journalists from ₹6,000 to ₹15,000. This move aims to ensure a more dignified post-retirement life for journalists who have spent their careers serving the public through the media.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tweets, "I am pleased to inform that under the Bihar Patrakar Pension Samman Yojana, instructions have been given to the department to provide a monthly pension of 15,000 rupees instead of 6,000 rupees to all eligible journalists. Additionally,… pic.twitter.com/oEquj8die6 — IANS (@ians_india) July 26, 2025

Additionally, in a compassionate gesture, Nitish Kumar also declared an increase in the pension given to the dependent spouses of deceased journalists. Under the revised Bihar Journalist Honor Pension Scheme, the pension amount for spouses has been increased from ₹3,000 to ₹10,000 per month, to be provided for their entire lifetime.

Highlighting the importance of the press in democratic governance, Chief Minister stated, “Journalists play a crucial role in democracy. They are the fourth pillar of democracy and have a significant role in social development.” He further added that the state government has consistently prioritized the well-being and working conditions of journalists so they can pursue their profession with impartiality and integrity, and retire with respect.

The announcement has been welcomed by journalist associations and media professionals across Bihar, who have long advocated for better financial support and recognition of their service. The move is expected to provide much-needed financial security to senior journalists and the families of those who passed away in service or post-retirement.

This decision aligns with the Bihar government's broader efforts to support key democratic institutions and individuals who contribute to nation-building. It also underscores Nitish Kumar's acknowledgment of the challenges journalists face, particularly after retirement, and the critical role they continue to play in society.

The revised pension scheme is likely to come into effect soon, with the state administration tasked with ensuring its smooth implementation.