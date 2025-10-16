Advertisement
NITISH KUMAR

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s JDU Releases Final List Of 44 Candidates

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2025, 12:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s JDU Releases Final List Of 44 CandidatesImage Credit: X

Bihar Election 2025: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s party, Janata Dal (United), released its final list of 44 candidates on Thursday for the upcoming state elections. This has come after the party had already announced its first list of 57 candidates on Wednesday.

JDU, a key member of the ruling NDA alliance in Bihar, is contesting a total of 101 seats, the same number as its ally, the BJP. The final list was finalised after days of internal discussions over seat sharing within the alliance. Some candidates from the latest list include Dhirendra Pratap Singh from Valmikinagar, Samriddha Verma from Sikata, and Vibha Devi from Nawada.

