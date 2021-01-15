हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar slams reporters over questions on law and order situation in state

Nitish also lambasted the media and asked them not to “demoralise” the police. 

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar slams reporters over questions on law and order situation in state
File Photo

 

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday (January 15) expressed outrage after being grilled by the reporters on the wake of the killing of Rupesh Kumar Singh, a manager with IndiGo airlines, by unidentified assailants. The CM was responding to questions on  law and order in the state by the reporters. 

Nitish also lambasted the media and asked them not to “demoralise” the police. Addressing the media persons, he said, “You are great. Whose supporter are you? You go and find out who is responsible for the murder.” 

He was quoted by ANI as saying, “I spoke with the Director-General of Police (DGP), and a special team has been formed. Don`t demoralise police. If someone doesn`t carry out their duty, action is taken. What used to happen before 2005? There was a lot of crime. Is it the same today?” 

Rupesh Kumar Singh was shot at by unidentified bike-borne men in the Punaichak area of Patna on January 12. He later succumbed to his injuries. 

Meanwhile, the kin of the deceased on Friday demanded the probe to be transferred from Bihar police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Nandeshwar Singh, brother of the deceased, questioned the CM’s promise of arresting the culprits within 48 hours. He was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had given an assurance that culprits will be arrested within 48 hours. But there`s been no arrest. We feel that the Patna administration is unable of making the arrests. So, the Chief Minister should hand over the probe to CBI.”  

 

