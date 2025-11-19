Bihar CM Oath Ceremony 2025: Time, Venue, Security Arrangements — Full Details

JD(U) Nitish Kumar was unanimously elected as the leader of the NDA. With this formal endorsement, he is set to take the oath once again as the Chief Minister of Bihar.

The oath-taking ceremony is all set to be held on Thursday, November 20, likely at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, a historic ground fitted for a big public event. According to News 24 reports, a joint team of senior officials from the district administration, police department, Nagar Nigam, and other agencies visited the site and reviewed the preparations.

BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were elected for the deputy CM on Wednesday.

After the election, both Sinha and Choudhary thanked the BJP leadership and the MLAs for entrusting them with the position once again.

According to Zee News TV reports, MLAs from the BJP who can take oath are Renu Devi, Mangal Pandey, Neeraj Kumar (Nitish Mishra), Ram Narayan Mandal, Sanjay Saraogi, Jivesh Mishra, Nitin Navin and Sanjeev Chaurasia.

Meanwhile, apart from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a total of 15 members, including Kumar from the JD(U), are expected to join the cabinet tomorrow. This time, the Speaker of the Assembly is likely to be from JD(U).