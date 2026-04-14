Bihar CM race: Check the leading contenders as Nitish era ends

NEW DELHI: Bihar is witnessing intense political developments as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar steps down, marking the end of a leadership span that has largely defined the state’s governance for nearly two decades, apart from a brief interruption in 2014-15.

With his resignation, Nitish has cleared the path for a new administration led by the BJP, a key ally within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). This transition is significant, as it would mark the first instance of the BJP taking direct leadership of the Bihar government since the alliance came into existence.

After holding his last cabinet meeting, the state's longest-serving CM, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha last week, submitted his resignation to Bihar's Governor Syed Ata Hasnain.

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While the BJP has not officially declared its choice for the next Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is widely seen as a leading contender, largely due to his current responsibility for the crucial Home Ministry in the outgoing government. Hailing from the Koeri caste, an influential OBC group, Choudhary was made the state party president in 2023 and became the Deputy CM a year later.

Another name drawing attention is Nishant Kumar, son of Nitish Kumar. While the sentiment in the JD(U) favours Nishant Kumar, the BJP this time, however, is being seen as the rightful claimant.

According to recent opinion surveys conducted by some media organisations, both Samrat Choudhary and Nishant Kumar are closely matched in public preference. The survey also highlights broader social expectations. Nearly half of the respondents expressed a desire for a Chief Minister from the Other Backward Classes (OBC), a category that includes both Chaudhary and Nishant. This is even though people largely wanted Nitish Kumar to continue as CM till 2030, and his sudden stepping down had shocked many.

On the ground, preparations for the transition are already visible. Posters of Nitish Kumar have begun disappearing from the JD(U) office in Patna, signalling the end of an era.

Meanwhile, all 202 MLAs of the ruling alliance have been instructed to stay in the state capital until Wednesday. Nitish Kumar has also reportedly started vacating his official residence on Circular Road.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the entire process, the BJP's top brass has appointed Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the central observer. Chouhan will arrive in the state on Tuesday, in addition to Nitin Nabin, both of whom will be part of the meeting that finalises the CM name.