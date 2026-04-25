Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary meets Nitish Kumar post trust vote in Patna

After securing the vote of confidence in the Bihar Assembly, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary reached 1, Anee Marg, his official residence, on Saturday to pay a courtesy visit to former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Union Minister and JD-U Lok Sabha MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh was also present during the meeting, which lasted for about 20 minutes.

While the exact details of the discussion have not been disclosed, it is widely speculated that the talks revolved around the much-anticipated Cabinet expansion in Bihar.

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Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary had proved his majority in the Bihar Assembly on Friday.

During the debate preceding the floor test, Samrat Choudhary praised Nitish Kumar, saying that the veteran JD-U leader could neither be removed from his seat of power nor from their hearts.

He credited Nitish Kumar with establishing good governance in the state and expressed confidence that Bihar would continue progressing under his guidance.

Highlighting the former Chief Minister's contributions, Samrat Choudhary said that over the past two decades, Nitish Kumar has given Bihar a new identity by bringing farmers, labourers, and the underprivileged into the mainstream.

He also mentioned initiatives such as increased government employment opportunities, the implementation of a liquor ban, and steps toward women's empowerment.

Chief Minister Choudhary also clarified that the Bharatiya Janata Party has entrusted him with key responsibilities, adding that positions of power are not personal property but a matter of public trust.

It is worth noting that even after the formation of the new government, the Cabinet in Bihar is yet to be expanded.

At present, all departments are being handled by the Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav.

As a result, political circles are closely watching for the Cabinet expansion, which is expected in the coming days.

Earlier on Saturday, former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had also met Deputy Chief Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav to deliberate on various issues.