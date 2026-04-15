Breaking: BJP leader Samrat Choudhary takes oath as Bihar CM

BJP leader Samrat Choudhary takes oath of office and becomes the first Chief Minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to lead Bihar’s government.

The swearing-in ceremony is being held at the Lok Bhawan in Patna, in the presence of senior leaders of the NDA alliance, which includes the BJP, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), and three other parties.

The 57-year-old was born on November 16, 1968, in Lakhanpur village in Munger. Choudhary, who joined the BJP in 2017, was elected as the leader of the legislative party on Tuesday in the presence of senior leaders, including BJP chief Nitin Nabin and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was appointed by the party’s parliamentary board as the central observer for the transition.

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Nitish Kumar, who is now a Rajya Sabha MP, resigned as Chief Minister on Tuesday and dissolved his cabinet, in which Choudhary served as Deputy Chief Minister and held the key Home portfolio.