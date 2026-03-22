Bihar CM thanks PM Modi for Bihar Diwas message, reiterates development commitment

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his message on the occasion of Bihar Diwas, appreciating the state's heritage and progress.

In a post on social media, the Chief Minister shared a letter by the Prime Minister and thanked him for his warm wishes.

"On behalf of all the people of Bihar, I extend our heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for his affectionate message on the occasion of Bihar Diwas regarding the state," he said.

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Highlighting the Prime Minister's remarks, Kumar said that it was a matter of pride that Bihar's rich heritage, culture, and developmental efforts were appreciated.

"It is a matter of pride for us that you have appreciated Bihar's rich heritage, culture, and efforts toward progress," he added.

The Chief Minister further reiterated the state government's commitment, "We remain steadfastly committed to the all-round development of the state, social justice, good governance, and the strengthening of infrastructure. We are receiving the full cooperation of the Central Government," he said.

He also acknowledged the role of the Prime Minister's guidance and the people of Bihar in achieving future milestones.

"Now, Bihar will become even more developed, join the ranks of the country's leading states, and make a significant contribution to the nation's progress. With your guidance and support, Bihar's diligent and talented people will undoubtedly take the state and the country to new heights," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday conveyed wishes to the people of Bihar on the occasion of Bihar Day, highlighting the state's cultural legacy and expressing confidence in its contribution toward building a developed India.

On X, he wrote, "On the occasion of Bihar Day, heartfelt greetings to all my family members in the state. Our province, which imparts grandeur and divinity to India's heritage, is today engaged in crafting ever-new chapters of progress. I am confident that the dedication and capability of the hardworking and energetic people here will greatly contribute to realising the resolve of a developed Bihar alongside a developed India."

Notably, Bihar Day (Bihar Diwas) is observed every year on March 22, marking the formation of the state of Bihar. It was on this day that the British carved out the state from Bengal in 1912 and is observed as a public holiday in Bihar.