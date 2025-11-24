Advertisement
BIHAR CONGRESS

Bihar: Congress Expels Seven Leaders For Six Years Over Anti-Party Activities

In an order issued by Disciplinary Committee Chairman Kapildev Prasad Yadav, the committee stated that the explanations submitted by the concerned leaders were found unsatisfactory.

|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2025, 09:05 PM IST|Source: IANS
Bihar: Congress Expels Seven Leaders For Six Years Over Anti-Party ActivitiesPhoto Credit: Representational Image/ ANI

The Disciplinary Committee of Bihar Congress has taken stern action against seven senior leaders, expelling them from the party’s primary membership for six years over anti-party activities and repeated violations of organisational discipline. 

In an order issued by Disciplinary Committee Chairman Kapildev Prasad Yadav, the committee stated that the explanations submitted by the concerned leaders were found unsatisfactory.

Their conduct violated three out of five key provisions of party discipline.

According to the committee, the expelled leaders consistently made statements outside the party platform, opposing Congress policies and decisions.

“They ignored instructions issued by competent authorities and damaged the party’s image by making unverified and misleading allegations—including claims of ticket buying and selling—in the media and on social platforms,” said Rajesh Rathor, chief of the state Congress media cell.

“The committee emphasised that the party’s candidate selection process had been carried out with complete transparency, following observer appointments, public outreach programmes, State Election Committee deliberations, and a detailed review by the All India Election Committee,” he said.

“Despite this, the leaders continued making public statements that contradicted decisions of the State Congress Committee, observers, election panels, and the AICC, creating confusion within the organisation. The committee also noted that the leaders remained indisciplined even after being appointed as Assembly Observers with the approval of Central Observer Avinash Pandey,” he said.

Based on the evidence, the State’s Disciplinary Committee expelled Aditya Paswan – former Vice President, Congress Seva Dal, Shakeelur Rahman – former Vice President, State Congress, Raj Kumar Sharma – former President, Kisan Congress, Raj Kumar Rajan – former President, State Youth Congress, Kundan Gupta – former President, Extremely Backward Classes Department, Kanchana Kumari – president, Banka District Congress Committee, and Ravi Golden – Congress leader, Nalanda District

The Congress performed miserably in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly election and won only six seats. The party contested on 61 seats in Bihar.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

