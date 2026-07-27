/Bihar cop who fired using AK-47 during student protest suspended after video goes viral

The Bihar Police on Monday suspended the police personnel following the firing of an AK-47 rifle during the July 25 'Bihar Bandh' protests in Siwan district. The firing video had gone viral on social media, attracting opposition ire and widespread criticism of the police over the handling of the situation. The action was taken on the directions of Bihar Police Headquarters after a video purportedly showing the personnel firing the weapon during clashes with protesters went viral on social media.
The statewide shutdown witnessed large-scale demonstrations by student organisations across several districts, with clashes reported between protesters and police at multiple locations. In Siwan, the situation turned violent as protesters and police confronted each other, leading to the use of force to disperse the crowd. According to official information, the Bihar Police Headquarters took serious note of the viral footage allegedly showing a police constable firing an AK-47 during the protest and subsequently ordered his suspension.
Tensions gripped Siwan on Saturday after a student-led protest during the Bihar Bandh escalated into severe clashes between demonstrators and police, resulting in a lathi-charge, stone-pelting, and intense disputes over the use of force. A large crowd of students had marched toward Gandhi Maidan as part of the statewide shutdown, but the situation quickly deteriorated following an altercation with law enforcement.
During the unrest, viral footage allegedly showed a police constable firing an AK-47. Taking serious note of the incident, the Bihar Police Headquarters swiftly ordered the constable's suspension. Police officials emphasized that maintaining law and order remains the force's primary responsibility and that any procedural violations are addressed severely. A detailed departmental inquiry has been launched to determine whether the use of the firearm complied with established police protocols and to guide any subsequent disciplinary or legal action.
Meanwhile, three protesters injured during the clashes are currently receiving treatment at Jayprabha Medanta Hospital in Patna, where their condition is reported to be stable. Among the injured is 15-year-old Md. Arif, who reportedly works at a local shop. According to his relatives, Arif was heading home after closing his shop for the bandh when a bullet struck him in the neck. Surgeons successfully removed the bullet, and he is now stable. Authorities have yet to release the final findings of the ongoing investigation.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.