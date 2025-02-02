Bihar Court To Hear Complaint Against Sonia Gandhi For 'Poor Thing' Remark On Prez Murmu

A complaint has been filed against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi before a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district for her controversial "poor thing" remark about President Droupadi Murmu. The complaint, lodged by Muzaffarpur-based lawyer Sudhir Ojha on Saturday, seeks the registration of an FIR against Sonia Gandhi for allegedly disrespecting the country's highest constitutional authority.

Ojha has also named Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as co-accused in the complaint, demanding legal action against them as well.

Speaking to reporters after filing the complaint before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Muzaffarpur, Ojha said, "Sonia Gandhi has insulted President Murmu by making the 'poor thing' remark. It's a disrespect to the highest constitutional authority in the country. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are co-accused in it. A case should be registered against them under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)."

The court is set to hear the matter on February 10, marking the next step in what could become a significant legal and political showdown.

The controversy stems from remarks made by Sonia Gandhi outside Parliament after President Murmu's joint address to both Houses ahead of the Budget session. When asked by reporters about Murmu's nearly hour-long speech, Sonia Gandhi was heard saying, "The President was getting very tired by the end... she could hardly speak, poor thing." The comment, captured in video clips, appeared to reference the length of the President's address.

Adding fuel to the fire, Rahul Gandhi described the speech as "boring" in one of the clips, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present during the interaction.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan later issued a strongly worded statement condemning the remarks, though it did not name Sonia Gandhi directly. The statement read, "While reacting to the media on the Hon'ble President's address to Parliament, some prominent leaders of the Congress party have made comments that clearly hurt the dignity of the high office, and therefore are unacceptable."

The Rashtrapati Bhavan also clarified that President Murmu was not tired during her address, countering Sonia Gandhi's remarks.

The incident has sparked a political firestorm, with critics accusing the Congress leaders of undermining the dignity of the President's office. Supporters of the Congress, however, argue that the remarks were taken out of context and blown out of proportion.