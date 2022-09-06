Bihar D.El.Ed Admit Card 2022: The Bihar School of Examination Board, BSEB, is conducting the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education, Bihar D.El.Ed from September 14, 2022 to September 20, 2022. The admit card has been made available on the biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in website. The admit card is now available for download by candidates who have registered for the exam. The download link for the admission card is live. For your admit card to appear on the screen of your laptop or mobile device, you must input your login information, which includes your application number and password.

Bihar D.El.Ed 2022: Exam timings

Shift Timings First Shift 8am to 10.30 am Second Shift 12 pm to 2.30 pm Third Shift 4 pm to 6.30 pm

Bihar D.El.Ed Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in,check

Click on Bihar D.EL.Ed Admit Card 2022

Enter the details

Click on download

Keep a copy of the same

CBT will be used to administer the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education test. Three shifts will be used to administer the Bihar D.El.Ed Exam in 2022. The event will start at 8 am and end at 6:30 pm. To prevent any delays, candidates must be at the testing location at least one hour before the exam begins.