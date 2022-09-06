NewsIndia
BIHAR D.EL.ED

Bihar D.El.Ed Admit Card 2022 RELEASED on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in- Here’s how to download

Bihar D.El.Ed Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, today, September 6, 2022. The Diploma in Elementary Education, D.El.Ed will be held in CBT Mode from September 14, 2022, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 05:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Bihar D.El.Ed Admit Card 2022 RELEASED on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in- Here’s how to download

Bihar D.El.Ed Admit Card 2022: The Bihar School of Examination Board, BSEB, is conducting the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education, Bihar D.El.Ed from September 14, 2022 to September 20, 2022. The admit card has been made available on the biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in website. The admit card is now available for download by candidates who have registered for the exam. The download link for the admission card is live. For your admit card to appear on the screen of your laptop or mobile device, you must input your login information, which includes your application number and password.

Bihar D.El.Ed 2022: Exam timings

Shift Timings
First Shift 8am to 10.30 am
Second Shift 12 pm to 2.30 pm
Third Shift 4 pm to 6.30 pm

Bihar D.El.Ed Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in,check
  • Click on Bihar D.EL.Ed Admit Card 2022
  • Enter the details
  • Click on download
  • Keep a copy of the same

CBT will be used to administer the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education test. Three shifts will be used to administer the Bihar D.El.Ed Exam in 2022. The event will start at 8 am and end at 6:30 pm. To prevent any delays, candidates must be at the testing location at least one hour before the exam begins.

 

Live Tv

Bihar d.el.eddeled admit card 2022de.el.ed entance exam 2022bihar deled admit card 2022bihar deledde.el.ed admit card download

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why government decided to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawn?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Rishi Sunak lose when he was at cusp of winning?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News raid on fake universities in India
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of accidental death due to negligence
DNA Video
DNA: ISI's failed conspiracy against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 05, 2022
DNA Video
UP TO BIHAR... Demand for survey of madrasas
DNA Video
Mahabharat on madrasas, opposition flared up on the orders of Yogi government.
DNA Video
Namaste India: Will run madrassa, not show paper?
DNA Video
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints