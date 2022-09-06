Bihar D.El.Ed Admit Card 2022 RELEASED on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in- Here’s how to download
Bihar D.El.Ed Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, today, September 6, 2022. The Diploma in Elementary Education, D.El.Ed will be held in CBT Mode from September 14, 2022, scroll down for more details.
Bihar D.El.Ed Admit Card 2022: The Bihar School of Examination Board, BSEB, is conducting the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education, Bihar D.El.Ed from September 14, 2022 to September 20, 2022. The admit card has been made available on the biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in website. The admit card is now available for download by candidates who have registered for the exam. The download link for the admission card is live. For your admit card to appear on the screen of your laptop or mobile device, you must input your login information, which includes your application number and password.
Bihar D.El.Ed 2022: Exam timings
|Shift
|Timings
|First Shift
|8am to 10.30 am
|Second Shift
|12 pm to 2.30 pm
|Third Shift
|4 pm to 6.30 pm
Bihar D.El.Ed Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download
- Visit the website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in,check
- Click on Bihar D.EL.Ed Admit Card 2022
- Enter the details
- Click on download
- Keep a copy of the same
CBT will be used to administer the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education test. Three shifts will be used to administer the Bihar D.El.Ed Exam in 2022. The event will start at 8 am and end at 6:30 pm. To prevent any delays, candidates must be at the testing location at least one hour before the exam begins.
