Bihar DElEd Answer Key 2022 to be RELEASED TODAY at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Raise objections by Sept 24- Here’s how to download

Bihar D.El.Ed Answer Key 2022: The Bihar School of Examination Board, BSEB, has released the answer key for Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education, Bihar D.El.Ed exam on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. However, the official website is currently not loading. The answer key that was made public today is merely indicative. As a result, those who registered and took the exam have the ability to object to it. On September 24, 2022, the deadline for raising objections will expire. Here are the instructions and a direct link to the solution key.

Candidates will need to provide their login information, including their application number and password, in order to check their answers and register objections to the provisional answer key. Candidates can utilize the text field to explain why they believe the answer listed in the key is incorrect while stating their objections.

Bihar D.El.Ed answer key 2022: Here’s how to download

Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, look for Bihar D.EL.Ed answer key link

Enter the details and click on submit or view answer key

The answer key will be displayed on the screen

Cross-check the answers and download the key

The tests that were conducted between September 14 and September 20, 2022, are covered by the released answer key. The exams were given in three shifts on each day. Candidates should be aware that the final answer key and result will be generated after taking their concerns into consideration.