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  • /Moonwalk in a saree? Bihar's Komal Kumari wins the internet with flawless Michael Jackson dance tribute | VIRAL VIDEO

Moonwalk in a saree? Bihar's Komal Kumari wins the internet with flawless Michael Jackson dance tribute | VIRAL VIDEO

Bihar content creator Komal Kumari went viral globally after executing a flawless Michael Jackson moonwalk to 'Billie Jean' while wearing a traditional Indian saree.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 11:00 AM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 11:01 AM IST
Moonwalk in a saree? Bihar's Komal Kumari wins the internet with flawless Michael Jackson dance tribute | VIRAL VIDEO
Image Credit: Bihar&#039;s Komal Kumari wins the internet with flawless Michael Jackson dance tribute. (INSTAGRAM: @komal__aadya)

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