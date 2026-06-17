/Moonwalk in a saree? Bihar's Komal Kumari wins the internet with flawless Michael Jackson dance tribute | VIRAL VIDEO

A viral video by an Indian digital content creator from Bihar showcasing a seamless performance of Michael Jackson's iconic 'moonwalk' has been blowing up social media. However, what really grabbed everyone's attention in this video was not the precision of the dancer's footwork but the traditional Indian costume worn in her performance.
Social Media is raving about how beautifully Indian culture and tradition can merge into popular culture and create amazing content!
The artist behind this viral content creation movement is Komal Kumari, a young digital content creator from Bihar famous for her innovative videos where she experiments with various dance styles. Her latest video involves her covering Michael Jackson's iconic 1983 song Billie Jean.
Wearing a traditional Indian saree, the dancer seamlessly slides back with her legs while throwing in some spins and pelvic thrusts of her body with complete composure.
As there are many videos of dancing techniques on social media, performing the moonwalk move invented by Michael Jackson calls for considerable strength in calves and flexibility in ankles. Adding an element of difficulty by dealing with complicated draping and pleats of a saree would definitely complicate the task significantly.
According to several commentators, Kumari has managed to move around flawlessly without being affected at all by the material.
Comment sections have been flooded with compliments coming from choreographers, culture fans, and even casual viewers.
"Michael Jackson himself would have smiled and approved of her balance," said one of the popular users.
Another commentator added, "There are thousands of moonwalk covers on the internet, but I have never seen anything quite like it in a saree before. Respect to her and her culture and skills!"
It looks like viewers find this video a perfect embodiment of current India—a country that retains its rich cultural heritage while staying absolutely up-to-date with other parts of the world.
Although there has been overwhelming support, this video has also generated some playful controversy within the dance community. Some of the comments have pointed out that one should not overdo hype on digital trends, and while the performance is really innovative and praiseworthy, the direct comparison between the performance of Kumari and Michael Jackson, who is globally acclaimed as a lifetime dance performer, would not be appropriate at this stage.
However, even this controversy seems to add more spice to the popularity of the video, as Kumari keeps on receiving numerous requests for performing the choreography of international pop stars in her own way.
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