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  • /Bihar: Dehri-Dalmianagar civic body's EO found dead, Police launch investigation

Bihar: Dehri-Dalmianagar civic body's EO found dead, Police launch investigation

He said that although the incident occurred in Aurangabad district, both the Aurangabad and Rohtas police have begun an investigation

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 10:39 AM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 10:39 AM IST
Bihar: Dehri-Dalmianagar civic body's EO found dead, Police launch investigation

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Bihar: Dehri-Dalmianagar civic body's EO found dead, Police launch investigation
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