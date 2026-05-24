Bihar: Didn’t wait for govt funds, this village head spent from her pocket to build ‘five-star’ library that stuns many

Jamui (Bihar): A panchayat in Jamui district of Bihar has turned into a study stop for hundreds of students, thanks to a library that did not wait for a government aid or a long list of approvals. Putu Devi, the elected head of Dabill panchayat, has set up a modern air-conditioned library that is now used daily by more than 200 students from nearby villages.

Built at an estimated cost of around Rs 15 lakh, the library stands out in a region where development work is limited to roads, drains and basic infrastructure. The attention has turned to education in a way that has changed the daily routine of several villages.

A library built beyond govt funding

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According to locals, the project began with renovation work on an old and damaged building. Some funds were used from different schemes to repair the structure, while villagers also contributed to basic finishing work such as painting and repairs. After that, around Rs 4 lakh from personal savings of the mukhiya (village head) was spent to upgrade the space into a fully air-conditioned reading room.

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Yogendra Ram, husband of the mukhiya, said the idea behind the library came from a long-standing wish to create a learning space for young people in the area. He explained that he had earlier served in the Bihar Military Police as a havaldar and later left the job to contest elections. He said the idea came together after his wife entered public office.

He said, “I had been thinking for many years that I should do something for the youth here, especially those who want to study and move ahead in life. Now this has finally become possible.”

Students from several villages use the facility

The library is not limited to one village. Students from Dabill and nearby villages like Kahardih, Changodih, Banpur, Kolhua and Garsanda come regularly to study here. On most days, more than 200 students use the space, many of them preparing for competitive exams.

The facility is open throughout the day, allowing students to study at different hours based on their convenience. Two mentors are also present at the library to guide students and help them with their preparation.

In addition to air-conditioned rooms, the library has basic facilities such as separate toilets for girls and CCTV cameras for security monitoring. The setup has created a structured and safe environment, especially for students who previously had limited access to proper study spaces.

A space that runs through the day

One of the most talked-about aspects of the library is its 24-hour accessibility. Students say this flexibility has made a difference in how they prepare for exams, especially during peak summer months when temperatures in the region cross 40 degrees Celsius.

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Many students from nearby villages say they now prefer studying at the library because it offers the environment along with consistent facilities. For families who cannot afford private coaching spaces or study rooms, this has become a practical option.

Local effort drawing attention

What began as a local initiative has turned into a talking point across surrounding areas. The involvement of personal funds, combined with community participation, has made the library a working example of how local leadership can improve educational access at the grassroots level.