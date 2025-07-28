Bihar Does It Again, Issues Domicile Certificate To ‘Dog Babu’, Son Of ‘Kutta Babu And Kutiya Devi'

In Masaurhi, near Bihar’s Patna, a residence certificate issued to a dog named “Dog Babu” is making rounds on social media and has sparked widespread criticism. The certificate lists 'Dog Babu' as a resident of Masaurhi, accompanied by a picture of a dog in the top right corner. The certificate also listed the names of its parents as “Kutta Babu” (father) and “Kutiya Devi” (mother).

The residence certificate issued with the name 'Dog Babu' was cancelled, an official statement informed on Monday. The address listed in the certificate was Kaulichak, Ward No. 15, Nagar Parishad Masaurhi and carried the digital signature of Murari Chauhan, revenue officer.

Meanwhile, this incident is also raising questions about the security and credibility of the Right to Public Services (RTPS) portal.

This incident comes as the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday said that out of 7.89 crore registered voters in Bihar, over 7.24 crore electors have submitted their enumeration forms under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) held from June 24 to July 25, reflecting a 91.69 percent participation rate.

Patna District Administration's Reply

Taking cognisance of the certificate issued, the Patna district administration said that an FIR has been registered against the applicant, the computer operator, and the official who issued the certificate.

"In the Masaurhi region, a case has come to light involving the issuance of a residence certificate in the name of "Dog Babu." As soon as the matter came to notice, the said residence certificate was cancelled. Additionally, an FIR is being registered at the local police station against the applicant, the computer operator, and the officer who issued the certificate," the official handle of Patna district administration stated on X.

The district administration also said that a Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) level inquiry has been initiated in the matter.

Netizens' Reaction

Mocking the Bihar government, Swaraj Party leader Yogendra Yadav pointed out that this is the same residence certificate that has been requested from voters in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being carried out by the ECI.

“See it with your own eyes! On July 24 in Bihar, a dog got a residence certificate issued. This is the same certificate that is being accepted in Bihar under SIR, while Aadhaar and ration cards are being called fake. Check the photo and name yourself: 'Dog Babu', father's name 'Kutta Babu', mother's name 'Kutiya Babu', and address - Kaulichak Mohalla, Ward Number 15, Masaurhi Municipal Council. The certificate number is BRCCO/2025/15933581,” Yogendra Yadav posted on X.

अपनी आँखों से देख लीजिए!

बिहार में 24 जुलाई को एक कुत्ते ने आवास प्रमाण पत्र बनवा लिया। यह वही प्रमाणपत्र है जिसे बिहार में SIR में मान्य किया जा रहा है, जबकि आधार और राशन कार्ड को फ़र्ज़ी बताया जा रहा है।

आप ख़ुद फ़ोटो और नाम जाँच लीजिए:

‘डॉग बाबू', पिता का नाम 'कुत्ता बाबू',… pic.twitter.com/ZBOvrgqIyq — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) July 27, 2025

Patna DM's Reaction

Patna District Magistrate Thiyagarajan on Monday suspected the role of some "mischievous" elements behind the issuance of the “Dog Babu” residence certificate.

Speaking to reporters, Patna DM said that the administration cancelled the certificate within two minutes after the anomaly was detected in the certificate.

ANI quoted the DM as saying, “The matter is very serious. Some mischievous element has made such an attempt. The certificate was issued on July 24 at 3.56 pm and was immediately cancelled within two minutes at 3.58 pm.”

He further mentioned that authorities, in coordination with the Cyber police station, are tracking the suspect, adding that necessary action is being taken against officials involved in the negligence.

(with ANI inputs)