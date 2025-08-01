Bihar Draft Voter List Out Today: Step-By-Step Guide To Verify Your Name

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) released the draft electoral rolls for Bihar on Friday, marking the completion of its month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) conducted in preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections.

As part of this revision process, around 65 lakh names are expected to be removed from the voter list due to updated verification. If you're unsure whether your name is still listed, you can easily check your status online or via mobile apps.

Under the SIR guidelines, from August 1 to September 1, voters and political parties can submit requests to add names of eligible individuals who were left out, or file objections against entries believed to be ineligible.

1. Claims and Objections Period:

August 1 to September 1, 2025

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has provided a one-month window during which:

1.1. Eligible voters who were left out of the draft rolls can submit inclusion requests

1.2. Voters or political parties can raise objections against ineligible entries

This is part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

2. How to Add Your Name to the Voter List

You can file a claim application in the following ways:

2.1. Online Methods

Through the ECI Voter Portal: https://voters.eci.gov.in

Using the ECINet mobile app

2.2. Offline Submission

Fill out a printed form and submit it to your local Booth Level Officer (BLO)

You can also submit the form via WhatsApp or through a family member

2.3. In-Person Submission

Visit your Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant ERO (AERO) in your constituency

3. Documents You May Need (Especially First-Time Voters)

If you were born after July 1, 1987, you may be asked to provide additional documents:

3.1. Birth certificate

3.2. Parent’s voter ID or their name in pre-1987 electoral rolls

3.3. Supporting documents such as:

Land or caste certificate

Family register

Other official documents proving identity and residence

4. What to Do If You Face Issues

If your Booth Level Officer (BLO) is unresponsive or your application isn’t acknowledged:

4.1. Escalate the issue to your District Election Officer

4.2. Contact the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar

4.3. Political parties may also assist in reviewing the draft list and filing objections

5. How to Check Your Name in the Voter List

5.1. Using EPIC (Voter ID) Number

Visit: https://voters.eci.gov.in

Select Bihar

Enter your EPIC number and CAPTCHA code

Click Submit to view your status

5.2. Using Personal Details (If EPIC not available)

Visit: https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in

Click “Search by Details”

Enter your:

Name

Relative’s name (father/husband)

Date of birth or age

Gender

District and Assembly Constituency

Enter the CAPTCHA and click Search

5.3. Using Mobile Number

Visit: https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in

Click “Search by Mobile”

Provide your mobile number, verify via OTP, and check your status

6. Using the Voter Helpline App

6.1. Download the Voter Helpline App from:

Google Play Store

Apple App Store

ECI Website

6.2. How to Use:

Log in using your EPIC number or mobile number

Or manually enter your state, district, and constituency

The app will display your current voter status

7. Stay Informed Before the Bihar Elections

With the draft voter list now published and further updates expected:

7.1. Every eligible citizen should verify their voter registration status

7.2. Use online portals, mobile numbers, or the Helpline app to check

7.3. Act promptly before the September 1 deadline for corrections or additions

8. Special Rules for New Voters Born After July 1, 1987

Under Bihar’s SIR process, first-time voters in this category must prove:

8.1. Their own and/or their parents’ citizenship

8.2. Acceptable documents include:

Birth certificates of the applicant and their parents

Parent’s voter ID or name in pre-1987 rolls

Land or caste certificates, family registers, etc.

Critics argue these requirements resemble a “citizenship test” and may lead to disenfranchisement, especially for migrant workers and marginalized groups.