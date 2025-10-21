Bihar Election 2025: 22 Mafia Dynasties, Jailbirds And Political Heirs Lock Horns In High-Stakes Power Battle

Patna: As Bihar gears up for its two-phase assembly elections on November 6 and 11, the political battlefield is witnessing the active entry of nearly 22 powerful local families. From sitting legislators to former MLAs, their sons, wives and relatives are contesting across multiple constituencies. Nine of these influential families are contesting on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) tickets, seven on Janata Dal (United) or JD(U), four on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and two under Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(R) banner.

Long associated with the Singh political legacy, Mokama again sees muscleman Anant Singh entering the fray. He had been the MLA from this constituency since 2005, but his legislative career ended after a conviction for possession of illegal weapons in 2022. His wife Neelam Devi had won the by-election that followed.

A year before the current elections, the High Court cleared Anant Singh of the case, allowing him to contest once more on a JD(U) ticket.

Mokama’s electorate is primarily upper-caste, with significant Kurmi, Yadav and Dalit populations. Anant Singh has won here multiple times: in 2005 and 2010 as a JD(U) candidate, in 2015 as an independent and in 2020 as an RJD member.

Facing him is Surajbhan Singh’s wife, Veena Devi, contesting on an RJD ticket. Surajbhan Singh, a local of Mokama, had begun his political journey from here but fell into the shadows after Anant Singh’s dominance in 2005. Now, after two decades, the two families are set for a direct showdown in Mokama.

In Aurangabad, Anand Mohan’s family continues its political manoeuvres. After being released from jail, he revived his influence by ensuring his wife (Lovely Anand) reached the Lok Sabha. His elder son, Chetan Anand, who had won Shivhar in 2020 on an RJD ticket and later joined the JD(U), now contests from Rajput-dominated Nabinagar on a JD(U) ticket.

Saran’s Ekma constituency sees Dhuman Singh, also known as Manoranjan Singh, return to the electoral battlefield under the JD(U). His wife, Sita Devi, had contested in 2020 but lost to RJD’s Shrikant Yadav by 13,683 votes.

Dhuman enjoys close ties with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and first won elections as an independent from Baniyapur in 2000. He later won in 2005 under the LJP and JD(U) banners, maintaining influence over the constituency.

In Bhojpur’s Tarari, the Pandey family continues its political journey. Sunil Pandey first won the Piro seat in 2000 under the Samata Party and held the seat thrice before losing in 2015.

His son, Vishal Prashant, had won a by-election in 2024 following the sitting MLA’s election to the Lok Sabha. LJP(R) fielded Sunil Pandey’s brother, Hulas Pandey, who had previously contested in 2020.

Warisaliganj in Nawada sets up another high-voltage contest, with Akhilesh Sardar’s family directly facing Ashok Mahato’s family. Akhilesh’s wife, Aruna Devi, has won the last two elections on a BJP ticket. Ashok Mahato, recently released from jail after completing his sentence, has fielded his wife Anita Devi on an RJD ticket.

Gopalganj’s Kuchaikot constituency sees six-time JD(U) MLA Amarendra Pandey, also known as Pappu Pandey, aiming to maintain his stronghold. He first won the February 2005 election on a BSP ticket, joined the JD(U) in November 2005 and has since won 2010, 2015 and 2020 elections consecutively.

In Raghunathpur, Osama Shahab, son of the late former MP Shihabuddin, is contesting on an RJD ticket, making his political debut.

RJD MLA Harishankar Yadav stepped aside to accommodate him. Osama is considered loyal to the Shihabuddin family legacy.

Bhojpur’s Sandesh seat features a direct battle between two former sand mafias. The RJD has fielded Deepu Ranawat, son of ex-MLA Arun Yadav, while the JD(U) has nominated Radha Charan Sah.

The RJD has held the seat for the past decade. Arun had won in 2015 but later fled amid allegations of assault on a minor. His wife, Kiran Devi, became the MLA in 2020, and now their son is contesting.

Lalganj witnesses the political legacy of Munna Shukla being carried forward by his daughter Shivani Shukla on an RJD ticket.

Munna Shukla, now in jail for a life sentence in the Brij Bihari murder case, had served three terms as MLA and contested multiple elections from Lalganj and Vaishali.

Shivani faces a Congress candidate in the contest.

RJD’s Riet Lal Yadav, currently in jail on charges of threatening a Patna-based builder, has received a ticket to contest from Danapur. He had won as an independent MLC in 2016 and later on an RJD ticket in 2020.

In Nawada, Vibha Devi, wife of Rajballabh Yadav, who was acquitted in a minor’s assault case, switches allegiance to the JD(U) and contests from Nawada.

Previously, she had been an RJD legislator.

Gopalganj also sees the children and siblings of slain leader Ashok Singh contesting. Randhir Singh runs from Manjhi in Saran district on a JD(U) ticket, while his brother Kedarnath Singh contests from Baniyapur on a BJP ticket.

The RJD has fielded Chandni Singh, Ashok Singh’s widow, against Kedarnath.

Ashok Singh, a disciple of Prabhunath Singh in the 1990s, had been assassinated in 1995 shortly after defeating Prabhunath in the Mashrak seat in Saran.

These 22 families illustrate the deep entrenchment of political dynasties and local strongmen in Bihar. The elections not only test individual influence but also the enduring legacies of these powerhouses across constituencies.