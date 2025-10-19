Bihar Election 2025: AIMIM Releases List Of 25 Candidates, Akhtarul Iman To Contest From Amour

Bihar Election 2025: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) released a list of 25 candidates on Sunday for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls.

The AIMIM Bihar unit approved 25 candidates, including Mohammed Kaif for Siwan, Anas Salam for Gopalganj AC, Advocate Shams Aagaz for Kishanganj, Rashid Khalil Ansari for Madhubani, Mohammad Manzoor Alam for Araria, among others.



In a post on X, the party stated, "The names of AIMIM candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections are something like this. Inshallah, we hope to become the voice of the most oppressed people in Bihar. This list has been prepared by the AIMIM Bihar unit, and in this regard, consultation has also been done with the party's national leadership."

Bihar Elections 2025

The polling for the 243-seat Assembly is scheduled to be held on November 6 and November 11, with counting set for November 14.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be up against the Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav, the Congress, the CPI (ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the CPI, the CPM, and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj has released its list of candidates.

Candidate Lists Of Other Parties

Congress released its second list for the Bihar assembly elections on Saturday. The party announced the candidates for Narkatiaganj, Kishanganj, Kasba, Purnia and Gaya Town assembly seats.

The grand old party has fielded Shaswat Kedar Pandey from Narkatiaganj and Qamrul Hoda from Kishanganj. Irfan Alam, Jitender Yadav, and Mohan Shrivasta will contest elections from Kasba, Purnia and Gaya Town constituencies, respectively.

Earlier, on October 17, the Congress party released its first list of 48 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly elections.

The Mahagathbandhan, which includes the RJD and Congress, was unable to finalise a seat-sharing pact for the first phase of the Bihar polls, as the nomination process concluded on Friday.

(with ANI inputs)