Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 Analysis: Record 71% Women Turnout—How The 'Mahila Factor' Saves Nitish Kumar

Bihar Election Result 2025: The counting of votes for the 2025 Bihar Assembly Election has begun, after a historic and highly contested two-phase poll. By late afternoon, the final results will be clear about the fate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Mahagathbandhan, and the political future of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

This election had several unprecedented factors to mark its direction, from record voter turnout to unprecedented political turbulence on alliances.

Record Turnout And The 'Women Factor'

The 2025 Bihar election witnessed the highest voter turnout since 1951, a crucial statistic that could sway the final outcome.

Historic Participation: Bihar registered 67.13% voter turnout, an increase of 9.6% over the last Assembly election.

Women Lead The Polls: Crucially, female participation exceeded that of male participation by 8.15%. Women's turnout stood at 71.78% as against 62.98% for men. Bihar has a total electorate of 7.45 crore, with 3.51 crore female voters.

Benefit For Nitish Kumar: Past trends suggested higher female participation often benefits Nitish Kumar, who has introduced numerous women's empowerment schemes during his nearly two-decade-long tenure, including the launch of Chief Minister Mahila Rozgar Yojana just before the election, in which Rs 10,000 was transferred to women's accounts.

Exit Polls Point To NDA Advantage

Following the end of the second phase of polling on November 11, exit polls uniformly suggested a victory for the NDA, although with varying margins (AXIS My India: Projected the NDA to win between 121 and 141 seats, with the Mahagathbandhan securing 98 to 118 seats. It also claimed that Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party may win a few seats.

Today's Chanakya: Predicted a higher margin, giving the BJP and its allies 160 seats, while the RJD and its partners get 77.

Tejashwi Rejects Polls, Citing 'Vote for Change'

Tejashwi Yadav, Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate, rejected the exit polls, citing the record turnout as proof of voting for change, not for the incumbent government.

Psychological Pressure: Yadav alleged that the polls aimed to "create psychological pressure" on counting officials and pointed to a pre-election survey where only 16 to 18% of voters preferred Nitish Kumar as CM.

Populist Promises: Yadav had an aggressive campaign, addressing over 85 rallies, and promised a government job for one person in every family if the Mahagathbandhan came to power.

Alliance Jitters And Seat Sharing Woes

Both the major alliances had issues in finalising seat-sharing arrangements, though the opposition alliance went to the polls with internal differences.

NDA Parity: The BJP and JD(U) contested an equal number of seats for the first time in any Bihar election since 2005: 101 each in the 243-member Assembly.

LJP (Ram Vilas) got 29 and allies Rashtriya Lok Morcha (Upendra Kushwaha) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Jitan Ram Manjhi) six seats each.

Mahagathbandhan Conflict: There were eight seats where the opposition alliance failed to reach consensus and there were friendly fire in those constituency. Mahagathbandhan fielded 251 candidates, eight more than the Assembly's total strength.

Breakdown: RJD fielded 142 candidates, Congress 60, CPI (ML) 20, VIP 10, CPI 9, CPI (M) 4, and IIP 2.

The Nitish Kumar Factor: A History of Alliance Shifts

If the exit polls prove correct, Nitish Kumar might secure his fifth consecutive term as chief minister of the state. His political career has been defined by his capability to lead the winning coalition, irrespective of its composition.

Shifting Alliances: Nitish Kumar repeatedly shifted alliances according to political necessity:

2013: Separated from the NDA after Narendra Modi was named BJP's PM candidate.

2015: Joined the RJD to win the Assembly election, reducing the BJP to 53 seats.

2017: Returned to the NDA.

2022: Switched back to the Mahagathbandhan.

January 2024: Rejoined the BJP-led NDA just months before the Lok Sabha elections.

"Last Election" Remark: During the 2020 Assembly election, Kumar said the election was his "last," which brought up a big question of whether he would accept the Chief Minister's post if the NDA wins this time.

