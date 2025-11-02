Bihar Election 2025: BJP And Congress Field New Faces In Patna Sahib - Ratnesh Kumar Vs Shashant Shekhar - Their Income REVEALED!

Bihar Election 2025: The poll-bound state of Bihar is gearing up for more than just a political showdown — it’s witnessing a historic shift. As the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 are right around the corner, traditional loyalties are being tested, and new faces are emerging across party lines.

Both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan are recalibrating their strategies to connect with the voters. The politically significant constituency of Patna Sahib is one such crucial piece in this electoral puzzle, witnessing the rise of new faces and shifting party equations ahead of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are fielding new candidates in the electoral fray.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Who Is Ratnesh Kumar?

The saffron party has given the ticket to 45-year-old Ratnesh Kumar, who is also known as Ratnesh Khushwaha. ANI reported that his declared an income of Rs. 5,09,650 for the financial year 2024 to 2025.

Ratnesh Khushwaha is also known to be a close confidant of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary.

Congress Candidate - Shashant Yadav

The Congress is fielding 34-year-old Shashant Shekhar, and betting on him to win the Patna Sahib constituency, which has been a BJP stronghold since 2010. According to ANI, he has declared an income of Rs 11,94,260 for the financial year 2024 to 2025.

Patna Sahib - Political Stronghold Of BJP

The Patna Sahib seat of Bihar's capital has been a stronghold of the BJP since 2010, with Nand Kishore Yadav representing the constituency. However, he is not contesting in the upcoming elections, having not received a ticket from the party.

The BJP has kept this seat for over 15 years within the party, and the introduction of a new face could make the elections a close contest with no single candidate having an established base in the constituency.

Voting Patterns Of Patna Sahib

The constituency consists of Yadav, Kurmi, and Baniya communities in the region; however, as per ANI, Baniyas are largely seen to be voting for the NDA.

Patna Sahib will vote in the first phase of the elections on November 6. The second phase of the elections will happen on November 11. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.

Under the NDA seat-sharing arrangement, the BJP and JD(U) are contesting 101 seats each.

Also Read- Bihar Election 2025: NDA Vs Mahagathbandhan Manifesto Comparison – From Promises To Policies – What’s On Both Sides?

Who Is Nand Kishore Yadav?

Nand Kishore Yadav is a seven-time MLA and Assembly Speaker, did not get a ticket from Patna Sahib. In his place, the BJP has nominated Ratnesh Kushwaha.

(with ANI inputs)