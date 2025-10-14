Bihar Election 2025: BJP Releases First List Of 71 Candidates - Check Full List

Bihar Election 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released the first list of 71 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections. Polls for the 243 seats in the state are scheduled to be held on November 6 and November 11, and votes will be counted on November 14.

The high-stakes election will see the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) contesting against the Mahagathbandhan, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress, the CPI (ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the CPI, the CPM, and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Notably, the Bihar elections of 2025 will also see the entry of Prashant Kishor and his party Jan Suraaj.

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary to contest from Tarapur, Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha from Lakhisarai, State Minister Nitin Nabin from Bankipur, and Renu Devi to contest from Bettiah.

As per ANI, BJP leader Gayatri Devi to contest from Parihar, Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu from Chhatapur, Tarkishore Prasad from Katihar, Mangal Pandey from Siwan, Dr Prem Kumar from Gaya Town.

BJP releases first list of 71 candidates for Bihar Assebly elections. Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary to contest from Tarapur, Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha from Lakhisarai, State Minister Nitin Nabin from Bankipur and Renu Devi to contest from Bettiah. pic.twitter.com/brXr2q2Ym7 — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2025

NDA Seat Sharing In Bihar

The NDA partners of Bihar include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

On Sunday, the ruling NDA announced the seat-sharing arrangement. It was announced that the BJP and JD(U) will contest on 101 seats each, the LJP (Ram Vilas) on 29 seats, the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) on six seats, and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) on six seats.

The announcement of the seat sharing was made by the Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde in a social media post on X.

(this is a developing story)