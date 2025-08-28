Bihar's political landscape has been dominated by two parties - JDU and RJD for the last four decades. It has always been RJD vs JDU since Nitish Kumar's split with Lalu Yadav in 90s. This year, once again, the elections are expected to take place in November, and the stakes are already high between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance with Janta Dal (United) at the forefront and the opposition Mahagathbandhan-led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a key figure in Bihar politics for over two decades. On the other side, the RJD, under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, son of former Chief Ministers Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi, is seeking to secure his maiden term as head of the government.

'2025, 225, Aur Phir Se Nitish'

JD(U) Spokesperson Naval Sharma stated, "Our party’s slogan for the 2025 Bihar elections is: '2025, 225, Aur Phir Se Nitish'."

The slogan signifies the NDA’s claim that they will win 225 out of 243 seats, securing a decisive victory.

"Recently, a meeting of representatives from several allied parties in Bihar was held, where the state presidents collectively raised this slogan. Right now, there is no alternative to Nitish Kumar in Bihar. The more focused we are on the development of Bihar, the better its future will be," Sharma elaborated.

"Nitish Kumar is going to return as Chief Minister with full strength," he said.

Leadership of JD(U) and Chirag Paswan’s Emergence

JD(U) Spokesperson Sharma explained the party's role in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and said that the party's Supremo has been a loyal supporter of the people of Bihar for the last 20 years, and added, "Nitish Kumar draws his strength from the work he has done for the people of Bihar."

Explaining the party's dynamic with Chirag Paswan of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Sharma said, "Everyone has a place in politics. Everyone may rise, but the real identity of Bihar is governance and development, both of which have been delivered consistently by Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, Chirag Paswan is fearless and has the right to pursue his own political path."

Backward Communities' Support

Nitish Kumar introduced the 'Mahadalit' umbrella in 2007 after the Bihar State Mahadalit Commission recommended inclusion of 18 Scheduled Castes (SCs) in the category. However, it is not a constitutional term.

Explaining that the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Dalit communities support JD(U) because Nitish Kumar has transformed their lives in his tenure as Bihar's Chief Minister, he said, "His historic decision to create a separate commission and launch targeted welfare schemes for Dalits and Mahadalits was a game-changer."

"Be it the student credit card scheme, cycle scheme, uniform scheme, emergency credit support, or better infrastructure in electricity, healthcare, and education—Nitish Kumar has ensured that benefits reach the most marginalized," he added.

Opposition Criticism of Bihar Governance

Sharma sharply criticized the RJD’s governance and handling of crime during its tenure and said, “When RJD leaders talk about governance, it is ironic—like a cat guarding the milk.”

"During the RJD’s 15-year rule, Bihar experienced 'jungle raj', a time when streets emptied by dusk, gangs controlled localities, and fear ruled," the JD(U) Spokesperson said.

"In contrast, Nitish Kumar has institutionalized governance. Today, look at the 112 emergency facility, the forensic infrastructure, modernized police, and overall law enforcement effectiveness," he added.

Caste Census

Calling the caste census Nitish Kumar's "brain-child", Sharma explained that the topic is not an election gimmick for JD(U).

He has said repeatedly, "For us, voters are more important than votes. Caste census was Nitish Kumar’s brainchild, even though Congress and Tejashwi Yadav are now trying to take credit. The truth is clear—Nitish Kumar initiated it and successfully executed it."

Meanwhile, the RJD and its allies are positioning themselves as a voice of social justice. As Bihar heads toward another crucial election showdown, the fight is going to be cut-throat and based on more than just ideologies; it will be a battle of caste, census, and strategy.