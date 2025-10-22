Bihar Election 2025: Congress MP Admits All Is Not Well In Mahagathbandhan, Says ‘I Don’t Deny It…’

Patna (Bihar): Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Tuesday acknowledged a “tussle” within the Mahagathbandhan during the Bihar assembly elections’ ticket distribution, warning that it has created confusion among voters.

“I do not deny that there indeed has been a little mess up. The manner in which there was a tussle over the distribution of tickets has indeed sent a wrong message,” he told ANI, responding to questions about Mahagathbandhan allies facing each other on 12 seats.

He stressed the urgency of resolving the issue, stating, “There should not be a friendly fight. There is time until tomorrow (for withdrawal of nominations). It should be resolved immediately, and I think the senior leaders of the Congress and leaders sent by the high command are working on it.”

The RJD released its candidate list on Monday, naming 143 contestants across Bihar, including 24 women, on the final day of nominations for the second phase. A comparison with the Congress list revealed clashes on several seats despite the Mahagathbandhan alliance.

In Narkatiaganj, Deepak Yadav (RJD) is set to face Shaswat Kedar Pandey (Congress). Kahalgaon will see Rajnish Bharti (RJD) against Praveen Singh Kushwaha (Congress). Sikandra (SC) has Uday Narayan Chaudhary (RJD) contesting Vinod Chaudhary (Congress), while Lalganj (Vaishali) pits Shivani Shukla against Aditya Raja of the Congress.

Discussions are ongoing for compromises, with one ally expected to withdraw in favour of the other.

The 2025 Bihar elections will primarily witness a showdown between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan. The NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Janata Dal (United), the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD, comprises the Congress, the CPI-ML under Deepankar Bhattacharya, the CPI, the CPM and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims to all 243 seats.

Polling is scheduled for November 6 and 11, with results announced on November 14.