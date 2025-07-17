Bihar Election 2025: Negotiations are heating up in Bihar as the assembly elections are set to take place later this year. In the upcoming Bihar polls, the Congress party is planning to contest fewer seats compared to the last time, especially in the wake of its lower strike rate in the previous election, said media reports. In 2020, it fought on 70 seats but only won 19. This time, instead of pushing for the same number, Congress is likely to settle for around 50 to 60 seats, according to reports.

Congress has reportedly realised that fighting in too many places without strong candidates doesn’t work. So now, it wants to focus only on the seats where it has a real chance of winning. This way, they can avoid wasting time, money, and effort in areas they’re unlikely to win. Meanwhile, their main ally, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), led by Tejashwi Yadav, wants to keep the same number of seats it contested in 2020—around 140. RJD is the largest party in the alliance, so it’s holding firm on its share.

There are also other smaller parties in the Mahagathbandhan alliance, like the Left parties and VIP, who want their fair share of seats too. If the Congress takes a step back on the seat count, those seats can be added to the kitty of these parties.

Rather than focusing on the number of seats, the alliance is now focused on picking strong candidates and working together to win more seats overall.

This shift shows that Congress is learning from its mistakes and becoming more practical. The Congress party is also aware that in a head-to-head fight against the BJP/NDA, its candidates often score less. Experts are of the opinion that if the RJD contests more seats, the chances of the Mahagathbandhan forming a government may get a boost. If this strategy works, it could help the alliance perform better in the 2025 elections—not by fighting more, but by fighting smarter.