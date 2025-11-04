Bihar Election 2025: First-Time Voter Guide To Registration, Eligibility & Key Dates

Bihar is preparing for its upcoming Assembly elections, which will see voting conducted in two phases on November 6 and November 11. This election marks the first major electoral test following the Election Commission’s special intensive revision (SIR) exercise conducted earlier this year, which added a significant number of young voters to the rolls.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), spearheaded by the BJP and JD(U), is fighting to retain power against the opposition Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD and Congress. Election strategist Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party is also expected to emerge as a potential third force in several key constituencies.

Key Dates and Statistics

The voting for all 243 seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections will be conducted in two phases. Phase 1 polling is scheduled for November 6, followed by Phase 2 on November 11. Following the conclusion of both phases, the votes will be counted on November 14. A total of 7.43 crore voters are registered across the state, with polling set to take place at 90,712 polling stations. Crucially, the electorate includes approximately 14 lakh first-time voters who are aged between 18 and 19 years.

Eligibility Criteria for Voting

The Election Commission of India (ECI) mandates specific requirements for an individual to register as a voter in Bihar:

Citizenship : The person must be an Indian citizen.

: The person must be an Indian citizen. Age Requirement : The individual must be 18 years or older on the qualifying date (January 1, April 1, July 1, or October 1 of the year the electoral roll is being revised).

: The individual must be 18 years or older on the qualifying date (January 1, April 1, July 1, or October 1 of the year the electoral roll is being revised). Residency: The voter must ordinarily reside in the constituency where they seek to be enrolled.

How to Register as a First-Time Voter

First-time voters must complete the registration process through the Election Commission's official channels:

Online Portal : Access the National Voters' Service Portal (NVSP) through the Election Commission of India (ECI) website.

: Access the National Voters' Service Portal (NVSP) through the Election Commission of India (ECI) website. Form Submission : Fill out Form 6 online, ensuring all personal details are provided accurately.

: Fill out Form 6 online, ensuring all personal details are provided accurately. Verification: Once registered and verified, voters can use the ECI website to check their allocated polling booth before the election day.

