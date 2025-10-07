Bihar Election 2025: Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Meets BJP Leaders, Likely To Contest Poll

Bihar Election 2025: Folk and devotional singer Maithili Thakur, who is from Madhubani in Bihar, has sparked fresh speculations about her possible entry into politics. The 24-year-old singer, who has earned national and international recognition for her music, recently met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, election in-charge Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Nityanand Rai.

Reports suggest that Maithili Thakur may contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Though no official announcement has been made yet, her statements have fueled curiosity among her fans and people of Bihar as well.

Speaking to ANI, she said, “I too have been seeing these things on TV. I recently visited Bihar and had the opportunity to meet Nityanand Rai as well as Vinod Tawde. We had a discussion about Bihar's future. No official announcement has been made at this time. But let’s see what happens. I would like to contest from my village constituency because I have an attachment to it.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

When asked about her political leanings, she said, “I don’t want to comment on this right now. I am standing strong to contribute whatever possible towards the country’s development.” Her meetings with BJP leaders have triggered discussions that she could make her political debut with the party.

On social media platform X (formerly twitter), BJP election in-charge Vinod Tawde praised her and recalled her family’s journey. He wrote, “In 1995, when the Lalu regime came to power in Bihar, the family that left the state had a daughter who is today the renowned singer Maithili Thakur. Seeing the pace of a changing Bihar, she now wishes to return. “...I urge the common people of Bihar to expect her contribution for the people and the development of Bihar…” “Heartfelt best wishes to Bihar’s daughter,” Tawde wrote.

(Also Read: Bihar Election 2025: Survey Reveals Biggest Issues; Youth Take Centerstage As Poll Dates Announced)

Who is Maithili Thakur?

Maithili Thakur, a native of Benipatti in Madhubani district, Bihar, has been a cultural ambassador for her state’s traditions. In 2020, the Election Commission of India named her the ‘State Icon’ of Bihar. A trained vocalist in Indian classical and folk music, she is known for popularising traditional tunes through her unique blend of folk, classical, and devotional melodies.

In 2021, she was awarded the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar by the Sangeet Natak Akademi for her contribution to folk traditions. At just 24, she has earned global recognition for her music and continues to inspire youth by promoting Bihar’s cultural heritage.