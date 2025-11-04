Bihar Election 2025: How To Check Polling Booth Using Voter ID - Check Process And More

Bihar Election 2025: The final countdown has begun for Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, with political parties and leaders intensifying their campaigns to outdo one another and win over voters. The campaigning for the first phase will officially conclude at 5 PM on Tuesday.

Phase 1 of the elections will cover key districts across the Patna division, Magadh, Tirhut, and Shahabad regions. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has completed all necessary preparations, ensuring tight security arrangements at every polling booth to facilitate smooth and fair voting.

Polling Stations In Bihar

According to IANS, 45,341 polling stations have been set up, 45,324 main and 17 auxiliary booths. Of these, 8,608 booths are located in urban areas and 36,733 in rural areas. The ECI has implemented a three-tier security system for fair and peaceful polling.

How To Check Your Polling Booth?

Follow these simple steps to check your polling booth online:

Step 1- Go to the official website at https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in

Step 2- Select language, enter your EPIC number carefully

Step 3- Select Bihar as the state

Step 4- Enter the captcha and click on ‘search’

Another way to locate your booth would be to take the help of the respective local Booth Level Officer (BLO).

Dos and Don'ts Polling Booth?

Carry the following things and follow these steps to ensure a seamless experience:

1- Carry your Voter ID card

2- Do not create an unnecessary crowd or nuisance

3- Arrive on time

4- Strictly adhere to the instructions of the polling station officials

Bihar Voting Begins On Nov 6

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) data, a total of 3,75,13,302 voters will exercise their right to vote in the first phase. This includes 1,98,35,325 men, 1,76,77,219 women and 758 third-gender voters.

The second phase of voting will be held on November 11, and the results will be announced on November 14.

Security Heightened Ahead Of Polls

The international border with Nepal has been completely sealed to prevent any external interference in the high-stakes election. Meanwhile, as per IANS, security forces have been put on high alert in the border districts, and every movement is being closely monitored.

(with IANS inputs)