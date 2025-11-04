Bihar Polls: Inside Anant Singh’s 16-Hour Interrogation; How His Arrest Could Sway 9 Seats

Bihar Election 2025: It began with headlights slicing through the dark lanes of Bihar’s Mokama. At 11:47 p.m., a convoy of more than a dozen police vehicles rolled into Kargil Market, with their sirens off and radios whispering codes. Inside one of those vehicles sat Patna SSP Kartikey Sharma, leading what could be Bihar’s most politically charged operation in years.

Anant Singh, the man they had come for, was already awake and surrounded by his supporters. The “Bahubali” (muscleman) MLA of Mokama, a man both feared and revered, had seen nights like this before as well. But this one was different.

When the police entered his residence, he did not resist. He folded his shawl, asked for his sandals and turned to his men with a faint smile. “Dekhiye, chunav yudh jaisan hota hai. Humra waqt aa gaya hai (Elections are like wars. My time has come),” he told them.

He then asked the policemen, “Hamar chunauwa kaisan rahate (How is my election going to turn out)?”

By midnight, Bihar’s most infamous strongman was in custody again. From Mokama to Patna, the convoy drove through a sleeping highway under tight security.

By 2 a.m., Singh was locked inside the extortion cell at Patna Police headquarters. He sat on a metal chair through the night. He did not sleep. His phone was seized.

The interrogation began before sunrise. “Were you present when Dularchand Yadav (a local politician supporting the Jan Suraj candidate Piyush Priyadarshi) was killed?” came the question. “I was ahead. About 40 or 50 vehicles had passed. There was noise behind. I do not know who hit whom,” he replied.

The officers pressed on. “Why were you leading 50 vehicles in violation of the model code?” He replied, “I was just travelling through my area. People joined on the way. I could not stop them.”

“Did you know Dularchand?” they asked again. “I knew him. He was with the RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal – principal Opposition in the state) once and now with the Jan Suraj. I had no enmity,” Singh said.

For 16 hours, officers fired questions like bullets about Dularchand Yadav’s murder, the violent clash that led to the killing, his presence at the crime scene, his men and weapons. His voice, as officers later recalled, stayed calm but guarded. He denied everything. Every time, his answer circled back to the same sentence, “I was ahead (in the convoy); I did not see what happened.”

The police were not convinced. A leaked report from the the office of the Director General of Police later claimed Singh’s convoy was at the “epicentre” of the clash and that his men had provoked Dularchand’s supporters.

By 3 pm, he was produced before the chief judicial magistrate in his court in Patna. He was sent to judicial custody for 14 days. The prosecution did not seek his police remand. At 4:20 p.m., he was moved to the Beur Central Jail.

He was placed in a high-security ward, away from other inmates. Dinner was a plate of roti (bread) and boiled vegetables from the jail kitchen. He ate and walked a few rounds of the corridor before lying down. A jail official later said, “He did not speak much. But he looked like a man who already knows his story is not over yet.”

For now, his election campaign continues without him. Senior Janata Dal (United) and Union Minister Lalan Singh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary held a road show in Mokama in his support on Monday with a big convoy of vehicles. The due were later booked by the Election Commission for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

The killing that led to Anant Singh’s arrest unfolded 48 hours before he was taken into custody. A clash took place between two convoys, one supporting Singh and the other led by Jan Suraj’s Piyush Priyadarshi. The conflict resulted into the murder Dularchand Yadav, who was known for mobilising the Dhanuk community in the constituency.

The postmortem of 75-year-old Dularchand Yadav revealed broken ribs, torn lungs, internal bleeding and gunshot mark on the right leg. The report confirmed he died from internal injuries and chest trauma. Forensic teams later found shattered glass, blood-stained stones and shell casings from two different guns. The eeapons are still being traced.

Four FIRs have been registered: one from Dularchand’s family, one from Singh’s camp and two by the police. Eighty people have been arrested. The special investigation team claims to have “digital proof” linking Singh’s associates to the violence.

Political Fallout

Bihar’s political map has shifted before but never this close to polling day. Singh, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s most unpredictable ally, is now a liability wrapped in legacy. His arrest, insiders say, was timed to send a message that no one is untouchable in Nitish’s Bihar.

The narrative is flipping in Mokama. Bhumihars, Singh’s traditional base, are calling it a political trap. They feel that the government wants to crush his influence before voting.

In contrast, the Dhanuks and Yadavs, who saw Dularchand as their man, believe justice has been done at last.

Singh’s arrest, say political watchers, may realign caste loyalties across nine nearby constituencies from Mokama, Munger to Lakhisarai and Sheikhpura.

Analysts see a larger strategy. “It is about showing that the rule of law stands above muscle. But the sympathy wave among Bhumihar voters could work in Singh’s favour,” said a political analyst.

This is not the first time Singh has faced murder charges or the Bihar’s politics has revolved around him.

In 2015, he won elections while inside Beur Jail and won. In 2019, an AK-47 and grenade were found at his home. He has built his image around rebellion, the outlaw who never bows.

As the news of his arrest broke, party offices in Patna went into damage control. Nitish Kumar held late-night consultations with JD (U) strategists. The BJP camp, meanwhile, saw it as a chance to project “zero tolerance” ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s rally in Bihar.

Whispers began in political circles: was this arrest tactical, meant to cleanse the NDA image or a warning to others?