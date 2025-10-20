Bihar Election 2025: JMM Pulls Out Of Bihar Polls Citing Allies' 'Political Cunningness' -Threatens To Review Alliance

In a surprising move, Hemant Soren’s Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has decided to pull out of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, accusing its allies of betrayal. The announcement comes just 48 hours after the party said it would contest six Bihar seats on its own.

JMM, which currently holds power in Jharkhand as part of an alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, has stated it will not support any political party in the Bihar elections.

JMM Accuses Allies Of 'Political Cunningness'

Jharkhand Minister and JMM leader Sudivya Kumar explained the party's decision, stating: "Political games were played with JMM and as a result, the party decided to withdraw from Bihar Election 2025. We will not support any political party there. But Mahagathbandhan will suffer the consequences of JMM not being a part of it in these elections."

Kumar elaborated on what he termed "political cunningness," saying: "When I went to Patna on 7th October as a representative of my party, the talks were held in a cordial atmosphere. It didn't seem like INDIA alliance would try to turn down the participation of JMM in Bihar polls. If they wanted to do this, they should have told us right away. But from 7th to 20th October, they neither told us 'Yes' nor gave any clear political answer. RJD indulged in 'political cunningness', this is not appropriate in politics."

Seat-Sharing Dispute Behind Withdrawal

The JMM had initially decided to contest six Bihar seats on its own after its main allies, the RJD and Congress, could not agree on seat-sharing. When both parties started fielding candidates independently, JMM first confirmed its independent participation but later decided to withdraw completely.

Potential Impact On Jharkhand Alliance

When asked whether JMM's withdrawal from the Bihar elections would affect the INDIA alliance in Jharkhand, where the three parties currently share power, Kumar indicated that the relationship would be reassessed. "The relations will certainly be reviewed. After the review, the party will make a decision in the interest of Jharkhand and JMM," he stated.

Elections for 243 seats of the Bihar assembly will be conducted in two phases on November 6 and November 11. The Opposition will now face those elections divided, weakened, and exposed. Every vote JMM could have brought to the table is gone. Every seat JMM supporters might have swung is now up for grabs.