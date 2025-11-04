Bihar Election 2025 Live: How To Find Your Name In Voter List And Check Important Do’s And Don’ts At Polling Booth

Bihar Election 2025 Live news: As the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 approach, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has urged citizens to verify their names in the updated voter list and ensure they possess valid voter ID cards. Following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, the voter rolls have been updated to include all registered voters as of July 1, 2025. Eligible voters can easily check their names, verify details, and download digital voter ID cards from the official ECI portals.

The final electoral roll, along with the draft and final SIR lists, is available online. Digital voter ID cards (e-EPIC) can also be downloaded to avoid last-minute inconveniences. The Bihar Assembly Elections will take place in two phases — on November 6 and November 11, with results to be declared on November 14.

How to Check Your Name on the Voter List

How to Check voter list

Visit the Bihar CEO website at ceoelection.bihar.gov.in , or the national voter service portal at voters.eci.gov.in

Select “SIR Final Electoral Roll w.r.t. 01.07.2025” or “Download SIR Final Roll”. Voters can also download district-wise final SIR rolls at https://voters.eci.gov.in/download-final-roll?stateCode=S04

Select your district, constituency, and language.

Enter your EPIC number, mobile number, or personal details such as name, date of birth, and father’s name.

Fill in the captcha and click “Search.”

If your name appears, you can download the voter list for your constituency.

If Your Name Is Missing or Incorrect

Use Form 6 on the ECI website to add your name.

Use Form 8 to correct errors in your voter details.

However, since nominations closed on October 20, changes can no longer be made for this election cycle.

Bihar Election 2025 How to Download e-EPIC Card

To download your digital voter ID (e-EPIC), visit voters.eci.gov.in/home/e-epic-download or services.india.gov.in. Log in using your EPIC number and registered mobile number, select Bihar, verify the OTP, and download your e-EPIC in PDF format for easy access.

As Bihar gears up for the 2025 Assembly Elections, it’s crucial for every eligible voter to verify their details and download their voter ID card well in advance. Ensuring your name is correctly listed on the electoral roll is the first step toward making your voice count in shaping the state’s future. With the convenience of online verification and e-EPIC downloads, participating in democracy has never been easier. Stay informed, stay prepared, and make sure to cast your vote — because every single vote matters in building a stronger Bihar.

Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates Polling Both Do's And Donts

Do’s at the Polling Booth:

Carry your original Voter ID card or any valid government-issued ID.

Arrive at the polling booth on time to avoid last-minute rush.

Follow all instructions given by the polling station officials for a smooth voting process.

Don’ts at the Polling Booth:

Do not create unnecessary crowding or cause any disturbance inside or near the polling area.

Avoid engaging in political discussions or influencing other voters.

Do not carry mobile phones or take photos inside the booth.