RJD Manifesto: The Mahagathbandhan parties in Bihar on Tuesday released their manifesto while making big promises to woo the voters. After releasing the manifesto jointly at the stage, RJD leader and alliance's Chief Minister face Tejashwi Yadav, said that Nitish Kumar is just a puppet of the NDA. Yadav added that Amit Shah has confirmed that Nitish Kumar won't be the Chief Minister of the state anymore. The former Deputy CM vowed to fulfil the promises at any cost.

In its manifesto, the mahagathbandhan promised to increase the reservation to 60% while promising government jobs for each family. It also promised free electricity, restoration of old pension scheme, medical colleges and hike in old age and widwo pension. It also promised to give women Rs 2,500 per month under the Mai Bahin Man Yojana.

Mahagathbandhan Manifesto Highlights:

Some of the promises mentions in the manifest included government jobs for one member from every family within 20 days of the government formation. It also pledged to grant permanent government employee status to Jeevika Didis, recognizing their contribution to rural development. Among other major commitments, the manifesto promised to regularize all contractual and outsourced workers and restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees.

* All Jeevika Didis will be made permanent government employees and granted government worker status. Their monthly salary will be fixed at Rs 30,000. In addition, loans taken by them will be waived off, and they will be given interest-free loans in the future. Each Jeevika Didi will also receive a monthly allowance of Rs 2,000 until they are made permanent.

* The Old Pension Scheme (OPS Scheme) will be implemented.

* Every family will receive 200 units of free electricity.

* Under the Mai-Behin Maan Yojana, women will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month from December 1st, and Rs 30,000 per year for the next five years.

* All contractual and outsourced employees will be made permanent government employees.

* Hi-Tech Parks, Agro-Industrial Corridors, SEZs, Skill-Based Industrial Services, Health Services, Agriculture Services, Food Processing, Renewable Energy, Logistics, Manufacturing, and Tourism Sectors will be developed to provide large-scale employment opportunities. Special attention will be given to developing new industrial hubs like food processing cities, industrial clusters, and logistics corridors.

* Under the Social Security Pension, widows and the elderly will receive Rs 1,500 monthly, with an annual increase of Rs 200. Disabled individuals will receive Rs 3,000 monthly.

* Strict laws will be enacted to ensure women’s safety during night shifts and to prevent harassment in workplaces. A special Women Safety Wing will be established at every district level for speedy resolution of complaints.

* Competitive exam candidates will be reimbursed for exam fees and travel expenses to and from the examination centers. Free lodging and food facilities will be provided in Patna to prevent exploitation by private institutions.

* Women’s hostels will be built in every sub-division. Currently, there are 136 sub-divisions without any women’s college — these sub-divisions will be prioritized for establishing such colleges.

* Every district will have a “Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Government Medical College” and another medical college named after a prominent Dalit leader.

* Farmers will be guaranteed minimum support prices (MSP) for all crops. The Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) system will be revived to ensure proper procurement.

* Every citizen will be covered under a universal health insurance scheme worth Rs 25 lakh, providing free treatment at both government and private hospitals. This is being seen as counter to the central government's Ayushman Bharat scheme that provides free treatment up to Rs 5 lakhs.

* MNREGA daily wage will be increased from Rs 225 to Rs 300, and annual workdays will be raised from 100 to 200. Alongside, 400 new industries will be established to create employment opportunities in Bihar.

* Reservation limit will be raised from 50% to 60%. The state government will request the central government to amend the Constitution accordingly. Reservation for backward communities in panchayats and urban bodies will be increased from the current 20% to 30%. Reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC) will rise from 16% to 20%, and similar proportional increases will be made for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Addressing the media, VIP chief and Mahagathbandhan's Deputy CM face Mukesh Sahani said, "...Today we have launched the Sankalp Patra for a new Bihar...For the next 30-35 years, we will work for the service of the people of Bihar. We will fulfil all the public's aspirations. We will complete all the promises made to the public...The public of the state is standing in support of the Mahagathbandhan and we are forming the government in Bihar. On the other hand, the NDA has no 'Sankalp'..."

Congress leader Pawan Khera said that the Mahagathbandhan was the first to announce its chief ministerial candidates and also released its manifesto first. "This shows who is serious about Bihar... We decided from day one what we would do for Bihar...We have to get Bihar back on track...Today is a very auspicious day as the state of Bihar was waiting for this 'pran'..." said Khera.

The 243-assembly constituencies of Bihar will go to the polls on November 6 and 11 while the counting of votes will take place on November 14.