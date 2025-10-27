Bihar Election 2025: Make Or Break Seats And Constituencies To Keep An Eye On This Poll Season?

Bihar Election 2025: The poll-bound Bihar has been witnessing an electrifying campaign from all political parties. The race to woo voters is on in full swing. Known for its rich history and complex social fabric, Bihar’s politics runs deeper than promises of freebies — it’s shaped by caste dynamics, community loyalties, and decades-old voter alignments.

Bihar remains one of the most politically significant states in India, often setting the tone for national alliances and narratives. As the campaign heat intensifies, several constituencies are emerging as potential make-or-break seats for major political blocs, parties, and leaders.

The main contest is expected between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) — comprising the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha — and the Mahagathbandhan, which includes the RJD, Congress, CPI(ML), CPI, and CPM.

The NDA is led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who faces off against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, a key face of the opposition. Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj movement, though not expected to dominate, could influence vote shares in several constituencies.

Constituencies To Watch

1. Nawada

The southern Bihar district will see JD(U) leader Vibha Devi, who switched from RJD, contest again. Her earlier 2020 victory and recent party shift make this a high-stakes seat.

2. Nalanda

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s hometown, Nalanda, is a JD(U) stronghold. Earlier, out of the seven seats, JD(U) contested on six of them and won five, while BJP and RJD emerged victorious in one seat each.

3. Raghopur

An RJD bastion, Raghopur will once again see Tejashwi Yadav in the fray. Speculation about Prashant Kishor contesting from this seat was shut down earlier, but the constituency remains a political hotbed.

4. Mahua

Former Bihar CMs Lalu and Rabri's elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, was expelled from RJD and the family for a period of six years over a controversy involving his reported relationship.

After his expulsion, Tej Pratap founded Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) and filed his nomination from Mahua. He had earlier served as the MLA from Mahua between 2015 and 2020. However, the seat is currently held by RJD leader Mukesh Kumar Raushan.

5. Belaganj (Gaya District)

Former MLA Surendra Yadav’s move to Parliament created a by-poll battle in which JD(U)’s Manorama Devi defeated RJD. The seat remains critical for both parties.

6. Alinagar (Darbhanga)

Folk singer Maithili Thakur’s entry into politics adds star power to Alinagar. Contesting on a BJP ticket, her candidacy is expected to be closely watched.

7. Seemanchal Region

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaddudin Owaisi has recently said that his party's journey in the poll-bound state of Bihar began from Seemanchal and hence it stands as an important make-or-break region.

Whether it’s Nitish Kumar’s NDA, Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, or Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj, each contender faces a defining moment. From Raghopur to Seemanchal, Bihar’s constituencies are not just electoral zones — they’re the pulse of India’s democratic drama.