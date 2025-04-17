Bihar Election 2025: With the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled for later this year, political activity in the state is heating up. In a significant development, the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), led by former Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, has exited the NDA alliance. Paras is also the uncle of Union Minister Chirag Paswan. Pashupati Paras is likely to join the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan, where the Congress, Left and the VIP are already a member.

The Mahagathbandhan's meeting over seat sharing for the upcoming elections is likely in Patna today. Apart from RJD, Congress and Left parties, Mukesh Sahani’s VIP (Vikassheel Insaan Party) will be taking a part in the meeting. Paras may also reach out to Tejahswi seeking induction intot he alliance. Ahead of the meeting, Sahani not only downplayed the speculations of him joining the NDA but also said that he will remain in the Mahagathbandhan even if he gets 2-4 seats less than desired. “I’m not going anywhere. I’m comfortable in the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance),” he said, adding, “Even if we get 2-4 seats less, I’ll stay right here.”

Sahani further emphasized his party’s aspirations within the alliance. “We want the Deputy CM to be from our party and Tejashwi Yadav to be the Chief Minister. I come from the extremely backward class, and our workers believe we deserve an opportunity,” he stated. He also revealed that his party has set a target of contesting 60 seats in the upcoming elections.

Addressing party workers, Sahani said that by the time the VIP doesn't have two to three dozen MLAs, the party will not grow. "If we have this many MLAs, our government will be formed, and my younger brother Tejashwi Yadav will become the CM and Vkashsheel will get the deputy CM post," he said, hinting that he is aspiring for the Deputy Chief Minister post.

Sahani's aspiration for 60 seats is likely to spell trouble for Tejashwi Yadav who may find a hard time negotiating the seat-sharing deal. In the 2020 Bihar assembly polls, the RJD contested 144 seats, Left parties 29 seats and Congress 70 seats. This year, the Congress is likely to push for more seats and the RLJP's induction may add to Tejashwi's dilemma. It's the RJD which will have to take a hit to adjust allies like Sahani's VIP, Paras' RLJP and Congress.

The 243 assembly seats of Bihar are slated to go to the assembly polls in November this year.