Bihar Election 2025: Muscle, Millions And Murder Cases – Who Rules The Roost?

Bihar Election 2025: The air in Bihar is thick with election fever as the state approaches its assembly elections, a period when power games rise to the surface and the state’s long tradition of strongmen politics takes center stage. The term ‘bahubali’ has long been used to describe individuals who command authority not through promises but through muscle, money and fear.

These candidates inspire loyalty by intimidation, not persuasion, and this year, many of them are back in the electoral fray. Their financial declarations now speak as loudly as their reputations for strength, providing voters with a window into the real weight of their power.

Patna’s Mokama constituency presents one of the state’s heaviest weights: Janata Dal United candidate Anant Singh. Known for his long-standing influence in Bihar politics, he is equally prominent for his wealth. His declared assets total Rs 37.88 crore, spanning land, commercial properties and luxury vehicles. Among his prized possessions is a Toyota Land Cruiser valued at Rs 2.70 crore, along with a Fortuner and an XUV.

His wife, Neelam Devi, eclipses him on the financial scale with assets worth Rs 62.72 crore. She maintains a fleet of luxury vehicles, including a Fortuner, Thar and Innova. The couple’s jewellery collection is valued at Rs 91.61 lakh. While Neelam holds 701.1 grams of gold, while Singh owns 150 grams. Their combined business interests include equity in multiple companies, and their liabilities include loans totalling over Rs 50 crore.

Singh faces 28 criminal cases, ranging from murder and threats to kidnapping, illegal arms possession and providing protection to criminals.

From Barh emerges another powerful politician, RJD candidate Karnveer Singh, popularly known as Lallu Mukhia. He has declared assets worth Rs 17.72 crore, including licensed weapons, 400 grams of gold and luxury cars.

Fifteen criminal cases hang over him, covering murder, extortion, abduction and dacoity, marking a life intertwined with danger and controversy.

In Buxar, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP (R) candidate Hulasa Pandey stands with declared wealth of Rs 12.19 crore. He possesses two licensed pistols and two criminal cases await resolution in court.

Mokama sees another strong contender, RJD candidate Veena Devi, wife of Surajbhan Singh. She declares assets worth Rs 8.67 crore, including two flats in Patna valued at Rs 6.95 crore and 1.2 kilograms of gold.

She has no criminal history, making her profile markedly different from many of her contemporaries.

RJD candidate Ritlal Rai from Danapur declares assets totaling Rs 7.71 crore. He has a heavy criminal record, with more than 30 cases, including charges of murder and extortion.

The JD (U) has fielded Amarendra Kumar Pandey from Kuchaykot in Gopalganj, who declares assets worth Rs 5.69 crore, owns multiple vehicles, runs a petrol pump and holds stakes in a business, while fourteen criminal cases mark his record, including charges of murder attempts, riots and illegal weapons possession.

Ekma constituency features JDU candidate Manoranjan Singh, known as Dhumal Singh, with declared property of Rs 3.27 crore. He has no criminal cases. His wife’s jewellery in gold and silver adds comfort and security to their financial profile.

Siwan remembers the legacy of Mohammad Shahabuddin, represented now by his son Osama Shahab of the RJD, who holds Rs 2.31 crore in assets, including a car, a Bullet motorcycle and a share in family property, with five cases attached to his name.

Anand Mohan’s family returns to the headlines through his son, Chetan Anand, contesting from Nabinagar, Aurangabad, on a JD (U) ticket, with wealth totalling Rs 1.46 crore, luxury vehicles and two criminal cases.

Warisaliganj, Nawada, brings Anita Devi, wife of gangster Ashok Mahto, fielded by the RJD, with declared assets of Rs 1.31 crore. Her husband owns a Tata Safari, holds gold and precious stones and has land in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, with one criminal case recorded.

The same seat features BJP’s Aruna Devi, whose husband Akhilesh Singh is a local strongman. Her declared assets touch Rs 92.57 lakh, while her husband’s wealth surpasses hers. She carries no criminal record.

At the lower end of the wealth spectrum is Shivani Shukla, daughter of jailed strongman Munna Shukla. Fielded by the RJD from Lalganj, she declares assets of Rs 21.28 lakh, holds no land or gold and has an outstanding student loan, with her husband carrying additional debt.

This is Bihar, where power never travels alone. It moves alongside wealth, influence and, often, criminal cases. In this election, voters now scrutinise affidavits, examining which candidates carry financial weight and which carry legal shadows.

As the ballot awaits, the strongmen line up once again, their money and muscle defining the stakes of the game.